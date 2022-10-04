Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Oct 8
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 15
Weege Show: SuperMotocross Format and Reactions

October 4, 2022 9:25pm | by:

The SuperMotocross World Championship is here. Jason Weigandt walks and talks to explain it, but what you need to know is that it's a three-race "playoff" at the end of the season in 2023, with the regular and normal AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross schedules racing as usual, and a third three-race championship adding in big money in incentives. But that's not the biggest news. The biggest news is Feld Motorsports and MX Sports Pro Racing working together. Two series finally operating as one for the good of the sport, instead of with individual goals.

