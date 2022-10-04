The injuries kept him out of the remainder of supercross, but he returned to racing at the Fox Raceway 1 National Pro Motocross season opener. In his first full AMA Motocross season, Hammaker finished seventh in the 250 Class. Hammaker is set to race as #35 in 2023, improving from his first national number this year, #47.

Below is his full post announcing the new deal with the team, that will see him remain on a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 for 2023 and 2024.