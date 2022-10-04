Seth Hammaker Announces New Deal with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Last night on Instagram, Seth Hammaker announced he has signed a deal that will see him return to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team through the 2024 season. The Pennsylvania native made his delayed professional debut in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. He earned the 2021 250SX Rookie of the Year award as he took the main event win at the Arlington 1 Supercross—just his third professional start—before finishing fourth in the 250SX West Region standings after finishes of 6-11-1-11-3-4-9-3-5 throughout the season. Hammaker ran into some health issues in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, missing most of the championship with several different injuries. In October 2021, Hammaker announced he would be returning to the team in 2022.
“Super excited to continue my relationship with @pcraceteam @racekawasaki in 2022. Thankful to be with such a hardworking and helpful team all around. Looking forward to getting to work in this offseason and having some fun let’s goo 🤙🏻🤙🏻”
In 2022, Hammaker came out strong at the opening two rounds of the 250SX West Region Championship, finishing second and third, respectively, in the Anaheim 1 and Oakland Supercrosses. However, he suffered a practice crash ahead of the round three San Diego Supercross where he sustained a grade three spleen laceration and compression fractures in his back.
"Hey guys I hate to post this news but unfortunately this week I had a practice crash getting ready for San Diego. Grade 3 spleen laceration and compression fractures in T7 and T8 in my back. I’m gutted to say the least. The team and I have been working hard to bring our best every weekend. I appreciate there support through all of the good and bad! The main goal now is to heal up right and completely before we get back to racing. I will keep y’all informed of how long I will be out as we know a little more. Thanks to everyone for the support I will be back better and stronger 💪🏻"
The injuries kept him out of the remainder of supercross, but he returned to racing at the Fox Raceway 1 National Pro Motocross season opener. In his first full AMA Motocross season, Hammaker finished seventh in the 250 Class. Hammaker is set to race as #35 in 2023, improving from his first national number this year, #47.
Below is his full post announcing the new deal with the team, that will see him remain on a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 for 2023 and 2024.
“I am super pumped to announce that I will continue to race for the @pcraceteam @racekawasaki team through the 2023 and 2024 racing seasons! I feel right at home on my KX250 and truly believe this is where I need to be to continue building and achieving my goals! It has been 2 years of ups and downs, but Mitch and the whole crew never stopped believing in me and I could not be anymore thankful for them. Cheers team, let’s do this!💪🏻💪🏻”