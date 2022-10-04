Today, Feld Entertainment (promoters of Monster Energy AMA Supercross) and MX Sports Pro Racing (promoters of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship) took to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, for a joint press conference. The press conference covered details on both AMA Supercross and Motocross, as well as all-new SuperMotocross World Championship, which will be a three-round playoff-style series in September and October of 2023.

The 2023 AMA Supercross season will begin on January 7 in Anaheim, California, with the Anaheim 1 Supercross at Angel Stadium, and will conclude on May 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rice-Eccles Stadium will host the AMA Supercross finale for the fourth consecutive season. The home of the University of Utah Utes famously hosted the final seven rounds of the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, and the May 2023 finale will be the venues 13th time hosting a round of AMA Supercross since the start of 2017 season.

A few things to note on the 2023 schedule:

-There will be a total of:

250SX West: 9 total rounds (including 2 E/W Showdowns)

250SX East: 10 total rounds (including 2 E/W Showdowns)

-The series has:

3 Triple Crown events:

Anaheim 2 (250SX West)

Arlington (250SX East)

Glendale (250SX West)

2 Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns:

East Rutherford

Salt Lake City

-Angel Stadium will be the only venue to host more than one round:

Anaheim 1 Supercross on January 7 and Anaheim 2 Supercross on January 28

-The Glendale, Arizona, round usually set in January is scheduled for April 8