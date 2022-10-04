Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Oct 8
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 15
450 Words: 2023 AMA SX, MX & SMX Schedules

450 Words 2023 AMA SX, MX & SMX Schedules

October 4, 2022 3:55pm
by:

Today, Feld Entertainment (promoters of Monster Energy AMA Supercross) and MX Sports Pro Racing (promoters of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship) took to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, for a joint press conference. The press conference covered details on both AMA Supercross and Motocross, as well as all-new SuperMotocross World Championship, which will be a three-round playoff-style series in September and October of 2023.

The 2023 AMA Supercross season will begin on January 7 in Anaheim, California, with the Anaheim 1 Supercross at Angel Stadium, and will conclude on May 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rice-Eccles Stadium will host the AMA Supercross finale for the fourth consecutive season. The home of the University of Utah Utes famously hosted the final seven rounds of the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, and the May 2023 finale will be the venues 13th time hosting a round of AMA Supercross since the start of 2017 season.

A few things to note on the 2023 schedule:

-There will be a total of:

250SX West: 9 total rounds (including 2 E/W Showdowns)
250SX East: 10 total rounds (including 2 E/W Showdowns)

-The series has:

3 Triple Crown events:

  • Anaheim 2 (250SX West)
  • Arlington (250SX East)
  • Glendale (250SX West)

2 Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns:

  • East Rutherford
  • Salt Lake City 

-Angel Stadium will be the only venue to host more than one round:
Anaheim 1 Supercross on January 7 and Anaheim 2 Supercross on January 28

-The Glendale, Arizona, round usually set in January is scheduled for April 8

Angel Stadium
Angel Stadium Align Media

-The series will visit:

1 MLB stadium (2 visits to Angel Stadium)

13 NFL/NCAA football stadiums

  • RingCentral Coliseum
  • Snapdragon Stadium
  • NRG Stadium
  • Raymond James Stadium
  • AT&T Stadium
  • Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Ford Field
  • Lumen Field
  • State Farm Stadium
  • MetLife Stadium
  • Nissan Stadium
  • Empower Field at Mile High
  • Rice-Eccles Stadium

2 Speedways

  • Daytona International Speedway
  • Atlanta Motor Speedway

We are awaiting an official press release from Feld Entertainment soon, but here is the full, official schedule.

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule

* all times

2023 Supercross Schedule

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship season will begin on May 27 with the one and only race at Fox Raceway at Pala, the Fox Raceway National. The 11-round series will conclude on August 26 with the Ironman Raceway.

2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

* all times

2023 Motocross Schedule

2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule

* all times

2023 SMX Schedule

