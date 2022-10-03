Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross is Now Available in Hardcover

October 3, 2022 9:00am | by:
<em>Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross</em> is Now Available in Hardcover

Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross: Donny Schmit and Tom Benolkin is now available in hardcover. The Kindle version and the recently published hardcover have new artwork that features a photo of Schmit on the front cover and Benolkin on the back. The Paperback will retain the original cover art.

This collection of stories includes insights and race details about Schmit, Benolkin, and many other Minnesotans who raced pro Motocross from 1971 through 1995, a period of great change for motorcycle technology and the sport itself. Along the way, they raced against many of the icons of the sport.

See MXBob.com for more information on this book, the other offerings from Josie Wolfe Publishing, and the free to the cyber-public, Minnesota Motorcycle Racing Hall of Fame.

Pioneers Of Minnesota Motocross: Book On Donny Schmit & Tom Benolkin’s Careers

Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross: Donny Schmit and Tom Benolkin by Bob Chase.
Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross: Donny Schmit and Tom Benolkin by Bob Chase.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now