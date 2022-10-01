Dean Wilson Joins Firepower Honda for AMA Supercross, WSX, & More

After saying goodbye earlier this week to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Dean Wilson has announced today that he will be joining Firepower Honda for 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship, Australian Supercross, and 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The 30-year-old Scot will begin his tenure with his new team coming up this week as he will race the first round of World Supercross in Cardiff under the Honda Genuine Honda Racing program.

Wilson, the 2011 250 class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross champion, announced earlier this year that 2022 would be his last year racing motocross professionally as he would retire from the sport following the conclusion of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He would go on to compete in the MXGP class for Great Britain at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations where he helped his country finish in 10th place overall. But Wilson himself never ruled out continuing to race supercross moving forward and his move to Firepower Honda to continue racing supercross was rumored for some time.

He had spent almost six years riding for Husqvarna after they picked him up during the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season where he was riding a privateer Yamaha. Wilson did spend some time of 2018 on a pseudo-privateer effort again but was being supported by Husqvarna at that time.

Wilson now appears to be expected to compete in the four-round 2022 Australian Supercross Championship which begins October 21st in Melbourne and ends December 3rd in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales. From there, Wilson will race all 17 rounds of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series with Firepower Honda.

Read the announcement from Wilson about his new program below: