11 or ‘11
Either way you look at it, Team USA’s win on Sunday at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations was the first win in 11 years, following the last U.S. win in 2011.
23
Team USA earned their 23rd MXoN overall win, which is the most wins by any country.
5, 4
Team USA hosting the MXoN was the fifth time the event was held on U.S. soil. Of those five U.S. based events (1987 at Unadilla MX, 2007 at Budds Creek Motocross Park, 2010 at Lakewood MX, 2018 at RedBud MX, and 2022’s event at RedBud MX), the USA has won on home soil four out of the five times it has hosted the event here.
4th, 2, 1
The event was Tomac’s fourth MXoN, Cooper’s second (2019 was his debut event), Sexton’s first MXoN event.
2011 (Again)
Ryan Villopoto was the last rider to win the premier class of both AMA Supercross and Motocross and help Team USA to a victory at MXoN, when the Washington native did so in 2011, until Tomac did so in 2022.
Eli Tomac has won the Supercross championship, Motocross championship, and Motocross of Nations!! The last time that was done was Ryan Villopoto in 2011!— Isaac Gonzalez (@Bones_338) September 25, 2022
Related: Riders Who Won Motocross and Supercross Titles (& MXoN) in the Same Year
101, 102, 103
Last time Team USA wore #101, #102, and #103 was in 2005, following the U.S. skipping the event in 2004. Ricky Carmichael, Ivan Tedesco, and Kevin Windham went on to win the event that year, starting the USA’s second, long, winning streak that eventually ended in 2012.
1-2
Team Australia’s Jett Lawrence finished 1-2 in his debut at the event, which was also his maiden 450cc race. The 19-year-old claimed the Open Class overall win.
3-1, 9-4
Respective Moto finishes for MXGP overall winner Maxime Renaux (Team France) and MX2 overall winner Justin Cooper (USA).
3
At the last three Motocross of Nations events, the hosting team has also claimed the overall victory each time:
2019
Location: Assen, The Netherlands | Winning Team: The Netherlands
2020 – Cancelled due to COVID-19
2021
Location: Mantova, Italy | Winning Team: Italy
2022
Location: Michigan, USA | Winning Team: USA
$44,246.48
Amount of money raised by Renthal off road manager Paul Perebijnos and crew as a part of the #RaiseIt4USA initiative to help provide support to the team.
Last Ride
We would like to give a nod to the following riders following the event:
Eli Tomac (USA): Raced in his final MXoN/Motocross event. | Supercross-only for 2023
Dean Wilson (Great Britain): Raced in his final MXoN/Motocross event. | Supercross-only for 2023
Antonio Cairoli (Italy): Raced in his final professional race.
Jeremy Van Horebeek (Belgium): Raced in his final professional race.
Arminas Jasikonis (Lithuania): Raced in his final professional race.
Vlogs
🇺🇸 Justin Cooper Gets Redemption At Motocross Of Nations 🇺🇸 Team USA Wins!
Other Videos
2022 Motocross of Nations Post Race Show
RAW Motocross of Nations 2022 | Racer X Films
Check out Haakon Osterhagen sending LaRocco’s Leap on a two-stroke.
Quotes From Around the Paddock
Eli Tomac
Team USA | 1st overall
1-6 for 2nd overall in MXGP Class
“First off, I just want to say I’m so proud of my teammates. This event is truly a team event. There is no race like this. When we woke up to rain this morning, I thought ‘uh-oh,’ this could really level the playing field, but we came through strong, even in these muddy conditions. We've waited 11-years for this. It's a long time to wait, so this is very special to us.”
Justin Cooper
Team USA | 1st overall
9-4 for 1st overall in MX2 Class
“I had a lot of pressure this weekend. First, with the race being here in the US and then with how it went for me in 2019 was weighing on my mind. It was quite a stressful day, but I really had to focus. Today, I just did my best to hang with these 450 guys. Overall, it was a fun day, and the rain made it really tough to ride. After the result in the first race, I did my best to get off the gate good in the second race and get closer to the top five, which was something I was able to accomplish. It put our team in a good position, and I hoped it would take the weight off my teammates going into the final race, which it did. Everything went to plan, so I am super pumped. I’ve just got to give it up to the team and my teammates.”
Chase Sexton
Team USA | 1st overall
2-3 for 2nd overall in Open Class
“Unbelievable! This whole weekend has really been a dream come true, with it being my birthday, and it all worked out. First one, first win—you can’t take that for granted, because they don’t come very often. I’m just so happy. That last race, it was key to get out there off the start. It was a nerve-wracking race, and I just wanted to get to the finish. I’m stoked on the day, stoked on the crowd. I’m at a loss for words right now.”
Said Honda HRC Team Manager Lars Lindstrom:
“What a fantastic weekend for Honda, and for me personally because this race is super-special to me and everyone on the team. The amount of teamwork that everybody has to put in, getting to work not only with Chase, but the Star Yamaha guys, Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper, as well as the AMA and Renthal’s Paul Perebijnos, who helped the AMA with strategy, planning and fundraising. I was really happy with everyone working as a team. These races are a lot: the rules and everything are different, so it’s stressful for everybody.”
Maxime Renaux
Team France | 2nd overall
3-1 for 1st overall in MXGP Class
“It’s a great feeling. This was not the result we were aiming for; we were here to win. But sometimes these things don’t go as planned; Team USA was very strong today. In terms of my team, I was so happy with the team atmosphere this year. It was like having two big brothers. They gave me a lot of advice, so I want to thank them for that. Personally, this was an incredible day for me. My first MXoN on the 450cc and I won the MXGP class against some really big names.”
Marvin Musquin
Team France | 2nd overall
14-9 for 3rd overall in MX2 Class
“It was a great opportunity and honor to represent my country. I got the call to ride the 250 while I was on vacation and it seemed a bit crazy but I wanted to go for it, so I trained and prepared and it was definitely a bit easier riding on Saturday compared to Sunday! I had two super-strong teammates. I’m a little disappointed with my results but I gave my best and all I had. It is amazing to be up here and on the podium with Team France again.”
Dylan Ferrandis
Team France | 2nd overall
6-4 for 3rd overall in Open Class
“I gave everything today. I was not very lucky in moto one and then I threw away the win in moto two. I was a little bit disappointed with that, but I regrouped well and that helped us to second today. This was the best we could do. I would like to congratulate the home team, USA. They were very strong today and they had the crowd fully behind them, which just made me look forward to next year when we are on my home soil in France.”
Mitch Evans
Team Australia| 3rd overall
5-28 for 9th overall in MXGP Class
“It is great to get on the podium with Team Australia. It hasn’t happened much in our history, so to be part of a team that’s done it is a massive honour. The first moto went well, just rode a nice consistent race and kept a good pace throughout. I knew it was important to get us off to a good start and together with Hunter we did that in race one. Jett and Hunter then did a great race two to give us a solid shot at the podium, and that’s what happened in race three. I would have liked to have done a bit better but its motocross and anything can happen, but thankfully we still did well enough to land on the podium. A big thank you to all of the team for the job they did in what ended up being really tough conditions, and I can’t wait to be part of this event again, where we will try to do even better.”
Hunter Lawrence
Team Australia| 3rd overall
8-10 for 2nd overall in MX2 Class
“It’s awesome—everyone rode awesome! We left it all out on the track, and no one gave up regardless of what happened. We’ve got some good years to come, and this is a great year to kick off the first time we’re on the team together. I’m looking forward to it; it’s going to be a good few years ahead of us.”
Jett Lawrence
Team Australia | 3rd overall
1-2 for 1st overall in Open Class
“It was really good. That second one I felt not too bad—not the greatest start, and had a little trouble with my goggles near the end, which was a bit of a bummer as my pace would’ve been faster. I’m happy to be on the box for my first year and happy I got the overall win in Open. I can’t wait for next year; I feel like we [Team Australia] have a really good team, and you’ll be seeing a lot of us in the next few years. Hopefully we do better and better each year.”
Said Lindstrom:
“We also had Team Australia, who I was also cheering for and wanting to help as much as I can. I wanted to give them the freedom to do what they want, but at the same time, Hunter and Jett are my guys, so I’m pumped for them too. Obviously, my main goal was Team USA, and trying to make sure we had everything we needed and do everything the proper way. Luckily the riders pulled through, with Chase going 2-3, Eli winning that first race and Cooper doing well. I’m super-stoked for the whole weekend.”
Tony Cairoli
Team Italy | 4th overall
7-9 for 6th overall in MXGP Class
“The starts were important in these kinds of conditions and we did not get it in both motos; in the second race I slipped on the grill with the water and was almost last. I had to come through the pack in both races. I was making decent passes and 9th was good. I’m pretty happy even though we didn’t really get into mix. When I crossed the checkered flag in the last moto I was very emotional because I knew this would be my last Pro motocross race. It was hard! I’m happy about the result as I know I haven’t raced since May. No mistakes, no crashes and riding just for fun. It was good.”
Mattia Guadagnini
Team Italy | 4th overall
3-19 for 6th overall in Open Class
"The first race was unbelievable. I took the holeshot and led for half of the race before finishing third. I was so, so happy. I made a really big mistake in the final moto and crashed on the start. I crashed another time too, so it was not the best race. I was not riding that good either. I am really happy about my first race though."
Jago Geerts
Team Belgium | 5th overall
2-11 for 5th overall in MXGP Class
“Overall, I am happy about the weekend. It was really fun on the 450. Winning the Qualifying Heat yesterday was unreal, a little bit unexpected, but really nice. In the first race, I took the holeshot but made a small mistake, which let Tomac past me. I was able to follow Tomac for the whole race, so that was pretty good. I was happy with that. In the second heat, I had a good start but crashed twice on the first lap and only got back to 10th. I am still happy with my riding and my first race on the 450, it was just a fun weekend.”
Liam Everts
Team Belgium | 5th overall
12-14 for 4th overall in MX2 Class
“About the riding: not the best weekend. I need to work on my starts this winter, it’s been a weakness this year and I felt my rhythm was a bit ‘off’ and not at my usual level. I felt like there was more to give but I could not extract it today. The rain made the track better and slower and even though it was not the best of days, I enjoyed being here, representing the team and taking part in the event.”
Jorge Prado
Team Spain | 6th overall
6-7 for 4th overall in MXGP Class
"I had a solid day at RedBud! It is always great to race here with such amazing fans. I took sixth with Team Spain and I am happy with that, as we are a very young team and I know that we will improve. I will keep dreaming of a podium with my country. Thanks to everyone for the support!"
Glenn Coldenhoff
Team Netherlands | 7th overall
13-36 for 13th overall in MXGP Class
“I didn’t have the best feeling this weekend, although it did get a bit better. I had wheel spin off the gate and then crashed on the first lap, so I had to start from dead last. I got back to 13th. In the second race, I messed up the start again, and then I got landed on by another rider and crashed. The bike was completely bent, and I could not continue. It’s a shame to end the season like this, but I am happy to go home fit and healthy.”
Simon Laengenfelder
Team Germany | 8th overall
11-17 for 5th overall in MX2 Class
"It was an okay weekend. I had some bad luck with my starts, so I had to fight a lot to get to the front. It was not easy! I had a good second race, for sure, as I took eleventh after getting caught up in a crash at the start. I came from quite far back. I am happy with my weekend! It was just cool to race here on my MC 250F."
Jeremy Seewer
Team Switzerland | 9th overall
4-5 for 3rd overall in MXGP Class
“I enjoyed this weekend a lot. Especially yesterday, when the track was dry, it was incredible. I had some good racing yesterday. The fans were amazing; it gives you goosebumps. I’d say I had a solid day today. Nothing ‘wow’ but also nothing bad. My riding was pretty good. I was consistent and didn’t make any big mistakes, other than a small tip-over in race one. Other than that, it was a good day, and that’s a wrap on this season, so I am just looking forward to having some days off.”
Fredrik Noren
Team Sweden | 12th overall
21-24 for 11th overall in Open Class
“I’m thankful to represent team 🇸🇪 at mxon but I’m bummed on how it went. I wasn’t feeling very comfortable Sunday with bike and track. First moto I was running in 11th spot with a decent pace when I fell and got stuck under the bike, I then went down once again later part of the race.. Second moto I was in 14th when I once again went down.. I’m bummed but @alvinostlund161 & @albingerhardsson52 rode good and we ended up 12th as a nation which is good considering all that happened with me and Alvin’s motor blowing up etc. Next stop for me will be @wsxchampionship ✊🏻 | 🎥 @ripper_media”