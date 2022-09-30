Recently, Kris Keefer had the chance to test ride the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450 of Marshal Weltin at Glen Helen Raceway. Keefer put some time in on the banana and talks with Twisted Development’s Jamie Ellis, who does the engines for the team.

Weltin raced this exact machine to five top-ten overall finishes in the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Check out what Keefer says about the race machine—which he honestly admits had a lot more positives than initially expected!

Video: Dallas Dunn

Edit: Simon Cudby

Marshal Weltin’s Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450