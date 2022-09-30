Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Testing Marshal Weltin’s Suzuki RM-Z450

September 30, 2022 10:30am | by: &

Recently, Kris Keefer had the chance to test ride the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450 of Marshal Weltin at Glen Helen Raceway. Keefer put some time in on the banana and talks with Twisted Development’s Jamie Ellis, who does the engines for the team.

Weltin raced this exact machine to five top-ten overall finishes in the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Check out what Keefer says about the race machine—which he honestly admits had a lot more positives than initially expected!

Video: Dallas Dunn
Edit: Simon Cudby

Marshal Weltin’s Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450

  • Dallas Dunn
Kris Keefer in Action on Weltin’s Suzuki RM-Z450

