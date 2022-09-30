Former factory rider, GP winner, and Motocross of Nations champion Max Nagl is still playing a huge role in German motocross at the age of 35. Not only is he competing for the ADAC German Motocross championship still, but he was once again asked to spearhead the effort for Team Germany at the Motocross of Nations this year at RedBud. With a supporting cast of young talents Simon Laengenfelder and Tom Koch, Nagl was tasked with being the veteran team leader looking to extract the most out of what Germany could do.
Nagl fought hard in the first moto after his bike began smoking just 10 minutes in and finished a strong 11th, but fell in his second moto and would also get hit in the eye after throwing his goggles. Still though, his seventh place overall in the MXGP class was a huge boost for Germany which landed P8 on the day. After a solid day for Deutschland, we caught up with Nagl to hear all about it.
Racer X: Alright, Max Nagl, Motocross of Nations, 11-16 for you is I believe what you went today. Germany ended up eighth overall. Pretty happy with the day? Are you happy with where you ended up in the Nations classification?
Max Nagl: Yeah, it was a really difficult day with the weather. The conditions were really bad. It was tough. But our goal was to finish between fifth and 10th for Team Germany, so we achieved that. So, that’s good. With my riding actually, I was really happy. I had a good flow, good speed. The lap times were really good. Not the results… Okay, first moto, I was starting from P29, so that was a really difficult gate pick. And coming to P11 was a really good race for me. I was really happy. And second moto, I was starting a little more inside, but I had a little problem with the clutch. So I was again quite far back on the start. Then I managed to come toward the front, closer to the top 10. And then I had a little crash, and I lost my front fender and the number plate. Everybody who knows a little bit about motocross, riding without the front fender is really difficult, especially in these conditions. But I still managed to pass [Mattia] Guadagnini and even Dean Wilson. So, my riding was really good actually, only my results didn’t show it.
In that first moto, your bike started smoking a little bit. I’m not sure if you were aware of it. Did you have to manage the bike at all or was it good all the way through?
No, no I had to manage because that was a problem this weekend that I didn’t have the possibility to arrange something good. I only had a completely stock bike. And a stock bike on conditions like these, it’s not made for it. So when I saw the smoke coming up, I had to really ride without clutch and not using too much full throttle to save the bike. Yeah, it’s not how a racer wants to race of course but it was what it was and I made the best out of it.
Did you have to chuck your goggles at some point, and then did you get hit in the eye? (Note: Nagl’s left eye had a purple welt around it just between his nose and eye.)
Yeah that was second moto. I had to take the goggles off. And then, a lapper was right in front of me, there was a section I had to follow with only one line, and I got a big stone in my eye. So, that’s the only bad part but in a few days it’s gone. [Laughs]
How was this race compared to 2018 because you did the Nations here as well and it rained a lot more in the days leading up to it. Was the track better today, was it the same? How did it feel?
In 2018, it was more deep, more soft. But actually the track conditions were not that bad because every time when they fixed some parts with the machines, it was quite good because underneath it was still hard and dry. So when they cleaned out the mud, it was actually quite good to ride.
Did you feel like this team that Germany put together this year, you’d obviously probably want [Ken] Roczen on the team, but was the team otherwise everything you guys wanted to have today?
Yes, of course. Kenny was missing. He didn’t want to go. But for the rest, we had a great team. We had no DNF’s. Everybody was showing the best they could. We had all three riders getting decent results. So, that’s why the choice we made was the right choice.
I know you’ve been retired from the GPs for a little bit. Are you still wanting to keep competing for Germany in 2023 in Ernee or even further than that?
I think… I mean nothing is decided, but for myself, this was my last Nations. Actually, it was already back in the day, but this year with RedBud, I knew the track. I like America, to come here. I really wanted to come here to do one more Nations, but I guess this was my last one.
And then Simon Laengenfelder, he’s coming up, he’s developing. You as someone who has been there with the experience, have you been able to help him along a little bit and maybe offer some advice?
Yes, we were trying. Especially before the race, we talked through everything a little bit. Like you said, he’s really young and he just started. This was his second Nations I think, and for me the 18th. So, I have a little bit more experience and could help, yeah.
Did you enjoy your experience in the USA?
Yeah, of course. I always like to come here. We already arrived on Monday to go see a little bit of Chicago and travel a little bit around. But now we have to go home immediately because I have one more race next weekend. The final round (ADAC) and then the season is done.