Former factory rider, GP winner, and Motocross of Nations champion Max Nagl is still playing a huge role in German motocross at the age of 35. Not only is he competing for the ADAC German Motocross championship still, but he was once again asked to spearhead the effort for Team Germany at the Motocross of Nations this year at RedBud. With a supporting cast of young talents Simon Laengenfelder and Tom Koch, Nagl was tasked with being the veteran team leader looking to extract the most out of what Germany could do.

Nagl fought hard in the first moto after his bike began smoking just 10 minutes in and finished a strong 11th, but fell in his second moto and would also get hit in the eye after throwing his goggles. Still though, his seventh place overall in the MXGP class was a huge boost for Germany which landed P8 on the day. After a solid day for Deutschland, we caught up with Nagl to hear all about it.

Racer X: Alright, Max Nagl, Motocross of Nations, 11-16 for you is I believe what you went today. Germany ended up eighth overall. Pretty happy with the day? Are you happy with where you ended up in the Nations classification?

Max Nagl: Yeah, it was a really difficult day with the weather. The conditions were really bad. It was tough. But our goal was to finish between fifth and 10th for Team Germany, so we achieved that. So, that’s good. With my riding actually, I was really happy. I had a good flow, good speed. The lap times were really good. Not the results… Okay, first moto, I was starting from P29, so that was a really difficult gate pick. And coming to P11 was a really good race for me. I was really happy. And second moto, I was starting a little more inside, but I had a little problem with the clutch. So I was again quite far back on the start. Then I managed to come toward the front, closer to the top 10. And then I had a little crash, and I lost my front fender and the number plate. Everybody who knows a little bit about motocross, riding without the front fender is really difficult, especially in these conditions. But I still managed to pass [Mattia] Guadagnini and even Dean Wilson. So, my riding was really good actually, only my results didn’t show it.