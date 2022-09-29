Eli Tomac didn’t have much left to accomplish in his career, but he accomplished a whole lot this year anyway. His tour de force through the 2022 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship gave him titles in both series in the same year for the first time. What once seemed like a common occurrence has become his is a rare accomplishment, as Tomac becomes the first rider since Ryan Dungey in 2015 to do “the double” and nail both titles in the same year.

Now, Tomac has capped his double-title season with a triumphant turn on Team USA at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. This puts him into even rarer air.

How rare? We dug into the history books.

By the way, we’re using today’s 450 class and its predecessor, the 250 two-stroke class, for these stats, but we’ll also mention 500cc National Champions.

Two Titles In One Year

Note: Riders who claimed both AMA SX and MX titles plus the MXoN overall are noted in bold lettering.

1978 - Bob Hannah

Hannah won supercross and motocross was part of Team USA as we’ve documented here, but the team didn’t win the event.

Team USA win? No

1979 - Bob Hannah

Hannah swept the 250s indoors and out, but Team USA did not participate in the Motocross of Nations.

Team USA win? No

1982 - Donnie Hansen

“Holeshot” Hansen won both the AMA’s 250 Supercross and National Motocross Championships. As part of the legendary first-ever Team USA win in 1981, he was set to appear on Team USA again in ’82 but suffered a massive head injury while training in Germany before the event. He never raced again.

Team USA win? No

1983 - David Bailey

Here’s a “first American” stat you never realized: Bailey was the first to do it all, winning the 1983 AMA 250 supercross and 250 motocross titles, then appearing as part of a winning Team USA with a powerhouse of teammates in Mark Barnett, Broc Glover, and Jeff Ward.

Team USA win? Yes!