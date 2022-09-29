Similar to his 450cc teammate Dean Wilson, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Robertson took to social media last night to confirm his time with the team is also over. The long-time Kawasaki Team Green prospect missed the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in 2018 due to a knee injury but came back in 2019 to win the 250 B title and finish second in the Schoolboy 2 12-17 B/C class.

The following month in September, the California native signed a deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna which would carry him through the remainder of his amateur career and into his professional debut (through the 2021 AMA SX and MX year).

Robertson raced the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in 2020 with the Husqvarna team, winning the 250 Pro Sport Class with 2-1-1 finishes. After finishing his podium interview, the team showed Robertson his pro license and told him he would be racing the following weekend’s first ever Loretta Lynn National (the first round of the shortened, nine-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship). The #25 then finished 1-2-1 in the Open Pro Sport Class on an FC 250 before making his pro debut the following weekend.

“It’s crazy, you start here on a 50 and you’re like, ‘Oh, I want to race the pro class one day,’ and then you’re here and you’re like, ‘Wow, it seems like yesterday,’ so it was weird honestly,” Robertson said on the podium that week in 2020. “But it was great through all the ups and downs, it made me who I am today so I’m thankful. …It’s been great and I’m ready to start it off next weekend.”

In total, Robertson raced five rounds of Pro Motocross in the fall of 2020 before making his AMA Supercross debut in 2021. In just his second 250SX main event start, the #67 led several laps at the Daytona Supercross—typically one of the gnarliest tracks of the year—and finished second to race winner Cameron McAdoo.

Robertson returned to the team for 2022 and once again, finished second at the Daytona Supercross. He also scored his maiden Pro Motocross overall win at the RedBud National in July, finishing 3-5 for third overall. Unfortunately, he missed the latter half of the AMA Motocross season with an ankle injury that required surgery.