Well, the streak is over! Team USA won the MOTOCROSS DES NATIONS this past weekend and they did it in style. There was inclement weather, there were obstacles, there were things happening that’ve stopped previous Team USA efforts at this race, and then there is the luck factor, but this time USA managed to avoid the negative side. All three riders rose to the occasion and put in some great laps to get it done.

For example, early on it looked a lot like some other MXoN’s, when Team USA couldn’t get it done. Saturday’s qualifying effort went great, the crowd was into it, and USA should’ve probably swept all three heats except for a late Chase-Sexton-brain-fart. That was all good, everything was good, and everything was in fact, great.

But then the rains came and like so many other years, things could’ve went sideways for Team USA. Justin Cooper won a qualifier at Assen in 2019. The team looked good on Saturday at RedBud in 2018. Then next day the conditions ruined the team. How was it this time? Not as bad as Redbud 2018, not as bad as Matterley Basin in 2017, but the track was still not good. It was a mudder and that’s where things get sketchy for Team USA. It went from going in as the favorites and perhaps widening the gap between them and everyone else after Saturday, to it really being a crap shoot come Sunday morning. All of the Team USA members said after the race the rain made them nervous, made them a bit freaked out, and you can’t blame them or anyone in the crowd for thinking, “Oh, here we go again.”

1st Overall | USA | 16 points

Great showing for all three guys. Justin Cooper’s fourth in his second moto was massive, the MX2 class is always key to this event, and that gave him five points over the next 250F guy (Marvin Musquin). Eli Tomac getting that holeshot in the first moto was so huge, as he did it from the outside gate, which allowed Cooper to pull out a top-ten start. Chase Sexton was very good as well. Every rider performed and stepped up despite the conditions. In talking to both Sexton and Tomac on Monday’s PulpMX Show, both guys seemed to indicate they did have some more in the tank in the third moto but realized the team win was in their grasp. The goal wasn't to flex on it and win motos, it was to stay off the ground and win it for the team in the mud. Very impressive job by all three and congrats to everyone on Team USA, as it seemed to be a much better and more cohesive effort this year behind the scenes.