Ashburn would put his head down during the last lap and make the pass back on DeLong to take his second win of the season. This win would also secure him the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship. DeLong would come through to take second on the day and move into second in the championship standings. Ben Kelley, who started the season six-for-six before suffering a leg injury, is third. KTM has confirmed Kelley is out for the final two races of the year.

“I’m pumped and happy to be up here,” Ashburn said in a team release after the race. “I was just trying to stay out front and put in good, consistent laps because everybody was so close and I feel like we did that pretty well today. I had to push so hard there at the end to get Craig back but man, it was a race! I tried to focus on having consistent rides all year, be on the box week in and week out and just stay healthy and I think it worked out this year - I’m pumped!”



Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall had to work his way up through from a sixth place start to earn his second-straight third place finish and podium finish of the season. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell had a good start to the day as he ran second on the opening lap, but a crash on lap two would put him back to seventh. Russell would continue to push and worked his way up to fourth overall on the day.

“I love the Burr Oak GNCC, there’s just something about this place,” Delong said. “It’s where I got my first win in XC2 and I’ve won here the last three years. I felt good coming into today and I knew I was the only one who could give Jordan [Asburn] a run for his money and try to keep it [the championship] going to the next race. I tried my best. He got the best of me about halfway through the last lap in the Penton section - I hit a little bit of a wall and he picked a good line and got around me. So hats off to him, he’s been riding well all year. One of my goals was to lead laps this year, and now I can check that off the list and keep moving forward.”



“I didn’t really feel comfortable today but I never gave up and kept grinding all day,” DuVall said. “I don’t think I was the fastest out of the group we were in but I definitely outlasted the guys - I feel like I could have gone another lap. I’m stoked to be on the podium and representing my sponsors up there but at the end of the day, I want to win bad!”