Jordan Ashburn Claims Burr Oak GNCC Overall Win, Overall National Championship 

September 28, 2022 10:40am | by:
Magna1 Motorsports Husqvarna rider Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 AMA GNCC Championship, logging his second win of the season and maintaining a level of consistency that eluded his competition. Injuries dotted much of the GNCC campaign, including for last year's title fighters Ben Kelley and Steward Baylor, but Ashburn has always focused on a more consistent approach, and this year that paid off with a major championship. 

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

MILLFIELD, Ohio – The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its eleventh round of racing on Sunday, September 25 with the Kanati Tires Burr Oak GNCC in Millfield, Ohio. A morning rain shower made for somewhat slick conditions, which soon tacked up into almost perfect conditions for the afternoon pro race.

Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn jumped off the line to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award and would continue first into the woods. Ashburn would lead majority of the race, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong working his way through the pack to make a pass on Ashburn as with two laps remaining.

Ashburn would put his head down during the last lap and make the pass back on DeLong to take his second win of the season. This win would also secure him the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship. DeLong would come through to take second on the day and move into second in the championship standings. Ben Kelley, who started the season six-for-six before suffering a leg injury, is third. KTM has confirmed Kelley is out for the final two races of the year. 

“I’m pumped and happy to be up here,” Ashburn said in a team release after the race. “I was just trying to stay out front and put in good, consistent laps because everybody was so close and I feel like we did that pretty well today. I had to push so hard there at the end to get Craig back but man, it was a race! I tried to focus on having consistent rides all year, be on the box week in and week out and just stay healthy and I think it worked out this year - I’m pumped!”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall had to work his way up through from a sixth place start to earn his second-straight third place finish and podium finish of the season. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell had a good start to the day as he ran second on the opening lap, but a crash on lap two would put him back to seventh. Russell would continue to push and worked his way up to fourth overall on the day.

“I love the Burr Oak GNCC, there’s just something about this place,” Delong said. “It’s where I got my first win in XC2 and I’ve won here the last three years. I felt good coming into today and I knew I was the only one who could give Jordan [Asburn] a run for his money and try to keep it [the championship] going to the next race. I tried my best. He got the best of me about halfway through the last lap in the Penton section - I hit a little bit of a wall and he picked a good line and got around me. So hats off to him, he’s been riding well all year. One of my goals was to lead laps this year, and now I can check that off the list and keep moving forward.”

“I didn’t really feel comfortable today but I never gave up and kept grinding all day,” DuVall said. “I don’t think I was the fastest out of the group we were in but I definitely outlasted the guys - I feel like I could have gone another lap. I’m stoked to be on the podium and representing my sponsors up there but at the end of the day, I want to win bad!” 

Craig DeLong (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) battled up front for the day, earning second overall.
Craig DeLong (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) battled up front for the day, earning second overall. Ken Hill

Coming through fifth was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth. After a decent start to the day Toth would battle up front for majority of the race, even after a mid-race encounter with another rider left him back in the pack for one lap. Toth regained his composure and made his way back up to a top five finish on the day.

“Overall, it was a pretty solid day," said Toth. "I got off to a decent start and was right in the mix all day battling for the podium and up front. I never lost sight of the leaders, so it was good to be up in the mix again. Midway through the race, I put myself into second position and then the leader went down right in front of me and I had nowhere to go. I got hit from behind and actually lost five positions there and had to work my way back up to fifth. I felt like I had a podium in sight but overall, I’m happy with the day.”

Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor started his day out in third on the opening lap but would find himself finishing the day out sixth overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor would ultimately finish seventh in the XC1 class after having to return to his pits early.

Johnny Girroir (Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing) earned his third-straight XC2 class win of the season.
Johnny Girroir (Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing) earned his third-straight XC2 class win of the season. Ken Hill

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was once again Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir earning his third-straight win. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper started out the day ninth, but he would put his head down and push to move into a podium position on lap two. Draper would then make the move to second and hold onto that until the checkered flag flew. Coming to earn his first podium finish of the season was Liqui Moly Beta Racing’s Jonathan Johnson. As he came through on the opening lap Johnson was back in fifth, but he would steadily make his way into third and hold that for the remainder of the race.

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson earned his eighth win of the season and has taken over the points lead with two rounds of racing remaining. Liqui Moly Beta Racing’s Jason Lipscomb held onto that second place position for the duration of the race, while Solid Performance/GASGAS/Fly Racing’s Max Fernandez worked his way back up to third after a sixth place start to his day.

Team Green Kawasaki's Joseph Cunningham would earn the Top Amateur honors as he came through 11th overall and earning the 250 A class win. Grant Davis came through second on the Top Amateur podium, and in the 250 A class with his 12th place overall finish.  Nathaniel Tasha (AKA "Bubz") earned third in the 250 A class and atop the Top Amateur podium with his 18th overall finish.

AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer earned her fifth WXC class win of the season, while also taking the points lead over the rest of the competition. Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones came back to earn second in the race after suffering a DNF at the previous round of racing. Jones currently sits third in the points standings. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede battled at the front of the pack for the entire race, but she would be unable to make the pass back on Jones. She would come through third in WXC, while now sitting seven points behind Archer in the championship standings.

In the youth race it was Nick DeFeo coming through to earn his 11th overall and YXc1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. DeFeo was also crowned the Youth Motorcycle Overall Champion as he has been undefeated this season. Sawyer Carratura finished second overall and in the YXC1 class while Ryan Amancio came from the second row in YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class to earn third overall on the day and earn his class win.

Nick
Nick "T-Rex" DeFeo clinched the Youth Overall National Championship. Ken Hill

Rivers Morris rounded out the YXC1 class top three finishers on the day, while Jiggs Fustini and Brody Amos came through to earn the YXC2 second and third place finishing positions. In the 85 (12-13) class it was Levi Wilkins earning the win, and Ryder Sigety taking the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win. The 85 (7-11) class win was earned by Colton McQuarrie, while the 65 (10-11) win was taken by Travis Lentz and the 65 (7-8) was earned by Jace Mitchell. In the 65 (9) class it was Deegan Caplinger earning the win. The Girls Sr (12-15) class saw Madison Kazmir take the win, while Paisley Harris earned the Girls Jr (8-11) class win. In the Trail Rider (7-15) class itw as Landon Bauman earning the win.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to Corey Benton AKA The Pickle Man. Corey was in the United States Marine Corps from 1997 until 2002. He was aboard the first Marine ship that docked in New York City on 9/11. He started at Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, and would then be stationed over in Pensacola, Florida and then Camp Pendleton, California before returning to South Carolina.Corey absolutely fell in love with the off-road racing series, and recently raced in a couple GNCC events – Tiger Run & Camp Coker finishing 15 and 13 in Trail Rider. Corey continues to battle throat cancer, but still shows his support and love for racing and cannot thank everyone enough. He received a $250 AMSOIL shopping spree, a set of Kanati truck tires courtesy of GBC, 100% camouflage goggles and a commemorative American flag from Columbia sign & co. Along with a $200 gift certificate from them.

The next round of racing will take place on October 8-9 in Newburg, West Virginia for the AMSOIL Buckwheat 100. To find out more information on the event, as well as weekend schedule, start rows and track maps, click HERE.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Jordan Ashburn (center), Craig Delong (left) and Thad Duvall (right) rounded out the Kanati Tires Burr Oak top three overall.
Jordan Ashburn (center), Craig Delong (left) and Thad Duvall (right) rounded out the Kanati Tires Burr Oak top three overall. Ken Hill

Kanati Tires Burr Oak Results and Points Standings

Millfield, Ohio

Round 11 of 13

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Overall

GNCC

Burr Oak - Overall Race

September 24, 2022
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jordan Ashburn 03:15:48.019 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
2Craig Delong 03:15:59.799 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3Thad Duvall 03:16:56.750 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
4Ricky Russell 03:17:58.525 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
5Josh Toth 03:18:08.691 Winstead, CT United States KTM
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Burr Oak - XC2 Pro Race

September 24, 2022
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 03:20:09.420 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Liam Draper 03:22:52.840 Auckland New Zealand KTM
3Jonathan Johnson 03:23:26.100 Landrum, SC United States Beta
4Ruy Barbosa 03:24:28.571 Chile Honda
5Evan Smith 03:24:58.099 Jefferson, GA United States Beta
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Burr Oak - XC3 Pro-Am Race

September 24, 2022
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:31:13.331 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Jason Lipscomb 03:31:42.334 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
3Max Fernandez 03:31:59.097 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
4Dakoda Devore 03:32:19.227 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
5Zack Hayes 03:41:09.879 Sumter, SC United States KTM
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Burr Oak - WXC Race

September 24, 2022
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 02:01:26.370 New Zealand Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 02:02:00.159 Yass Australia Husqvarna
3Korie Steede 02:05:51.539 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Prestin Raines 02:11:04.958 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
5Jocelyn Barnes 02:11:09.599 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States242
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States181
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States139
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia231
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States193
3Ruy Barbosa Chile192
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States190
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States175
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States276
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States199
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States184
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States171
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand251
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia246
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States160
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States134
Full Standings
