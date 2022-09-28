Dean Wilson Confirms Departure from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Last night, Dean Wilson took to social media to confirm his departure from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. The 2010 Pro Motocross 250 Class Rookie of the Year and 2011 250 Class AMA Motocross Champion moved to the premier class for 2015, racing with Red Bull KTM in 2015 and 2016. Unfortunately, injuries hindered both years. Then Wilson went from a Yamaha YZ450F to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna early in the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and has been on a Husqvarna FC 450 ever since. In late 2018, Wilson’s deal with the team was done, although Wilson started 2019 on a privateer Husqvarna FC 450 effort. But when defending 450SX Champion Jason Anderson suffered a season-ending arm injury, Wilson was called to rejoin the team as 450SX rookie Zach Osborne remained sidelined for the start of the year with an injury of his own. In July 2019, Wilson announced he would be returning to the team for 2020. At the 2020 RedBud 1 National, Husqvarna announced in the middle of the race day that Wilson had signed a one-year contract extension that would keep him on the team through the end of the 2021 AMA calendar year.

The news became official and we reported:

This just in, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has announced they have signed Dean Wilson to a one-year contract extension, meaning Wilson will remain on the team through the 2021 AMA calendar year. “Dean has been a part of our program since 2017 and we’re excited to keep him on board for another year,” said Stephen Westfall of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. “He is a great guy with an even better personality and we look forward to seeing him excel in 2021.”

In December 2021, the team confirmed Wilson would fill one of the 450cc roster spots again in 2022, his sixth season with the squad.

An injury halted his Monster Energy Supercross campaign, but the #15 returned to competed in the final rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and then raced the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which he said was his “final outdoor race.” Wilson finished 16-20 for tenth overall in the MXGP class as Team Great Britain finished tenth overall in the team standings. Now, Wilson’s time has again come to an end—for what appears to be the final time. In his six years on the team, Wilson earned five total podium finishes (three in 450SX and two in 450 Class of AMA Motocross).