Watch: Motocross of Nations Video Highlights & Results
September 27, 2022 2:25pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Watch the highlights from the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. Check out the 75th MXoN event video highlights.
Video footage courtesy of MXGP/MXGP-TV.
Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)September 24, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|35:23.672
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Jago Geerts
|35:26.915
|3.243
|Yamaha
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|36:22.658
|58.986
|Yamaha
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|36:35.331
|1:11.659
|Yamaha
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|36:48.518
|1:24.846
|Honda
|6
|Jorge Prado
|36:53.074
|1:29.402
|GasGas
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|36:57.075
|1:33.403
|KTM
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|36:58.103
|1:34.431
|Honda
|9
|Justin Cooper
|37:11.802
|1:48.130
|Yamaha
|10
|Kay De Wolf
|37:20.112
|1:56.440
|Husqvarna
MXGP Overall Results
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - MXGPSeptember 24, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 6
|Yamaha
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|6 - 7
|GasGas
|5
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 11
|Yamaha
|6
|Antonio Cairoli
|Patti, Sicily Italy
|7 - 9
|KTM
|7
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|11 - 16
|Husqvarna
|8
|Karlis Sabulis
|Latvia
|20 - 13
|Husqvarna
|9
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|5 - 28
|Honda
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland United Kingdom
|16 - 20
|Husqvarna
Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)September 24, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|36:19.920
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Chase Sexton
|36:34.160
|14.240
|Honda
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|36:40.158
|20.238
|GasGas
|4
|Justin Cooper
|36:41.978
|22.058
|Yamaha
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|36:45.475
|25.555
|Honda
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|36:51.365
|31.445
|Yamaha
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|37:25.853
|1:05.933
|Yamaha
|8
|Harri Kullas
|37:31.318
|1:11.398
|Yamaha
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|37:33.423
|1:13.503
|KTM
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|37:37.973
|1:18.053
|Honda
MX2 Overall Results
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - MX2September 24, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|9 - 4
|Yamaha
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|8 - 10
|Honda
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole France
|14 - 9
|KTM
|4
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|12 - 14
|KTM
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|17 - 11
|GasGas
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|10 - 18
|Husqvarna
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|15 - 15
|GasGas
|8
|Hardy Munoz
|Chile
|27 - 12
|Husqvarna
|9
|Albin Gerhardsson
|Sweden
|26 - 19
|Husqvarna
|10
|Emil Weckman
|Finland
|24 - 21
|Honda
Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)September 24, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|35:30.165
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|35:34.765
|4.600
|Honda
|3
|Chase Sexton
|35:38.468
|8.303
|Honda
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|35:47.573
|17.408
|Yamaha
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|35:49.672
|19.507
|Yamaha
|6
|Eli Tomac
|36:22.716
|52.551
|Yamaha
|7
|Jorge Prado
|36:32.431
|1:02.266
|GasGas
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|36:49.012
|1:18.847
|Honda
|9
|Antonio Cairoli
|37:01.209
|1:31.044
|KTM
|10
|Dylan Wright
|37:10.557
|1:40.392
|Honda
Open Overall Results
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - OpenSeptember 24, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 3
|Honda
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|6 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|5 - 8
|Honda
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|7 - 14
|Yamaha
|6
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|3 - 19
|GasGas
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|13 - 12
|Beta
|8
|Harri Kullas
|Estonia
|8 - 17
|Yamaha
|9
|Tommy Searle
|United Kingdom
|17 - 15
|Honda
|10
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|16 - 18
|KTM
Overall Results
MXoN
Motocross of Nations - NationsSeptember 24, 2022
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
United States
|16
|Eli Tomac
|1
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Chase Sexton
|2
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Chase Sexton
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Justin Cooper
|4
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Eli Tomac
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Justin Cooper
|9
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|2
France
|23
|Maxime Renaux
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Maxime Renaux
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Dylan Ferrandis
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Dylan Ferrandis
|6
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Marvin Musquin
|9
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Marvin Musquin
|14
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|3
Australia
|26
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Mitchell Evans
|5
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|8
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|Mitchell Evans
|28
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Honda