Dylan Ferrandis: I gave it everything today. Not very lucky. Moto 1 I had a crash off the start when a guy hit me. Moto 2 I threw away the win. Was pretty frustrated with that. I regrouped and I did everything I could to secure the second overall, and I think for me and the team today that was the best we could do. Congrats to Team USA, they were very strong today, they had the home soil advantage and the crowd on their side, I was a little jealous! Next year we will have the race in France and it’s going to be different. I think it’s good that we finished second at RedBud. This event is so unique, and we had such a great weekend for the riders, the fans, and the industry, and it’s great to have an event like this at the end of the season.

They gave out a lot of different awards. Teams, classes, rookies, watches. They did not give a fastest lap time award, which you had in both motos. Did you realize that? We need to have that award because you were definitely fast.

Yeah. I was fast but didn’t win so yeah. I’d rather be not fast and win, you know?

What happened in the first moto to lead to that early crash?

Good start, very good start, and someone from the inside came a little bit out of control and hit me and nothing I could do. So, bummer to start dead last and I gave everything I had to come back, and I got fifth or sixth, I don’t remember.

You seem confident all weekend, but does it give you a little boost to leave this weekend saying, “I’m right there with anyone?” Do you need that?

Yeah exactly. That was kind of my main goal. For sure my goal was to win for the team and to win for myself, but also to prove to everybody, to prove to the world, to prove to the industry, my sponsors who support me, Yamaha who just signed me again for next year, that, 'Hey, I’m here. This year I had a bad injury. We know that this sport is dangerous. Shit happens. But yeah, I’m back. I’m willing to work. I’m willing to put in the hours.' And yeah, you can see that the speed, the physical strength, everything is okay. Just maybe my mind needs to be better when I’m leading a race and I crash by myself. Maybe I need to work on that. I think that that’s almost the easiest part to work on when you have the speed and the strength. That’s the most important part. So yeah, I proved that I have that and I’m ready to put in the work this winter and be ready for next season.