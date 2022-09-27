Rick Ware Racing & Honda Nils Racing Announces WSX Lineups

Over the weekend, we were heavily covering the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event in Michigan, but we did receive a press release from SX Global (promoters of the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship) about the rider roster for the Rick Ware Racing team. The Rick Ware Racing team will have Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath, Colt Nichols, and Ryan Breece complete their lineup.

This morning, the Honda Nils Racing team has announced their full roster, which includes Jordi Tixier, Angelo Pellegrini, Thomas Do, and Lorenzo Camporese. Check out the releases from SX Global below.

The following press release is from SX Global on Rick Ware Racing:

Mooresville, NC — Rick Ware Racing (RWR), the NASCAR mainstay boasting more than 1,000 starts in multiple premier auto racing series, recently announced its return to supercross as one of 10 exclusively licensed teams for the inaugural FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). RWR’s entry into the WSX series is part of the team’s broader marketing initiative to expand into a global Motorsports presence.

“Joining the FIM World Supercross Championship has been a thrilling addition to our existing Motorsport programs,” said Rick Ware. “Not only does this give our organization an opportunity to cultivate partnerships globally; it also allows us to reach new fans all around the world.”

Rick Ware Racing currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, fielding two full-time entries. In addition, the team fields a single entry each in the NTT INDYCAR Series, the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series and the NHRA Top Fuel category.

RWR’s World Supercross effort for the 2022 season will comprise of Joey Savatgy and Ryan Breece in the 450cc (WSX) class and Shane McElrath and Colt Nichols in the 250cc (SX2) class.

“I returned to supercross for one reason – to compete for a world championship, and I have every intention of winning,” said Ware. “These four riders know exactly what it takes to win at the highest level and each of them bring the skill, experience, and competitive drive we need to accomplish this goal. I couldn’t be more motivated and optimistic about our chances.”

Savatgy, a Georgia native hailing from Thomasville, has an established history in supercross and motocross dating back to 2013. His accomplishments include (10) career 250-class wins across the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Motocross series, along with earning 450SX Rookie of the Year honors in 2019. He brings a wealth of experience, know-how and an overall winning pedigree to RWR that will play a critical role in the team’s efforts for the FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship.

“I’m grateful to Rick for having the confidence and belief in me to represent RWR for this inaugural pilot season for WSX, and I could not be more pumped about this chance to compete in new countries for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship,” said Savatgy. “There is enormous opportunity to expand our sport on a global level, and I’m proud to be a part of that in the WSX series.”

RWR added Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-native Ryan Breece, who brings just under a decade of professional experience. Launching into his AMA Pro career in 2015, Breece has stacked up two career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Top 10’s and 27 career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Top 20’s.

Breece said, “I am happy to announce I will be racing the FIM World Supercross Championship series for Rick Ware Racing in the WSX Class. I’m looking forward to competing in this new series, with competitors from all over the world. Can’t wait to see you on the gate!”

Hailing from Canton, North Carolina, Shane McElrath has been a professional rider and fierce 250cc competitor for nearly a decade, compiling eight wins in 250cc across the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships. He is a two-time 250SX West runner up in Monster Energy Supercross.

“I’m thrilled to take on this totally new and unique challenge with Rick and the team in the WSX series, fully motivated to put an FIM-sanctioned World Championship on my resume,” said McElrath. “The notion of building on the incredible success of supercross in the US and bringing our sport to new fans around the world is truly exciting and something I’m proud to be involved in.”

Rounding out the quartet of riders is Muskogee, Oklahoma’s, Colt Nichols. Nichols career in the AMA Pro category also began in 2015, where he’s collected four career wins and is the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Champion.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to compete in the SX2 class and try to chase a Championship,” said Nichols. “This year I haven’t had the opportunity to compete due to my injuries in January, so I’m thankful for Rick and the team for allowing me to get back on the bike. The global nature of this series, and the future plans for 2023, adds an opportunity to take our sport and expose it to new fans and I can’t wait to be a part of its growth.”

The FIM World Supercross Championship recently announced tickets were on sale for the first Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which can be found HERE and second event in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship will take place annually with 2022 serving as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, will see the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.

The following press release is from SX Global on Honda Nils Racing:

Motocross World Champion and French Sensation Jordi Tixier and Supercross Specialist Angelo Pellegrini To Compete in WSX (450cc) Class

Honda NILS SX2 (250cc) Class is Filled With Competitive Riders From France, Thomas Do and Italy, Lorenzo Camporese

ITALY – Honda NILS Racing today announced its complete rider lineup for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), including renowned French rider, Jordi Tixier and Italian, Angelo Pellegrini competing in the WSX (450cc) Class, while France’s Thomas Do and Italy’s Lorenzo Camporese will race in the SX2 (250cc) Class. All the action begins on October 8that Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales where the team will compete for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship.

The Honda NILS racing team is comprised of all Europeans and is led by 2014 Motocross World Champion, Jordi Tixier. Making his professional debut in 2009, Tixier is an icon in the French motocross circles and will provide the championship pedigree needed for the NILS racing team to compete for a World Championship in the WSX class.

Tixier’s teammate in the WSX class is Supercross specialist hailing from Italy, Angelo Pellegrini. Beginning his Supercross career in 2012, Pellegrini is an experienced rider and European SX Champion, who has competed in the highest level supercross series around the world in both the 250 and 450 classes.

The Honda NILS Race Team is led by Livia Lancelot, the first ever women’s motocross World Championship won in 2008 who then followed it up with another world title run in 2016. Lancelot will utilize her championship-level experience to field a competitive foursome of riders competing on the global stage.

“We’re excited about our team’s chances to compete in the WSX class and believe the experience, drive and determination of Jordi and Angelo can propel us to top 5 finishes and an opportunity to win a World Championship in the Future,” said Lancelot. “Our European contingency has performed well in motocross and supercross, and we look forward to showcasing their talents in the FIM World Supercross Championship on a global stage competing for a world title in front of thousands of die-hard supercross fans.”

Lancelot and the Honda NILS Racing Team will roll out two more European riders to compete in the SX2 (250cc) Class. Riding out of France, Thomas Do is a well-known Supercross rider competing in the states with several top-10 and top-5 performances throughout his career that dates back to 2016.

Completing the Honda NILS lineup of FIM World Supercross Championship riders is Italian, Lorenzo Camporese. An up-and-coming rider with extensive experience in racing, Camporese competed in nine main event AMA supercross races and brings youthful exuberance to a team rich with experience that will challenge and compete against the best 250 riders in the world.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will host the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, October 8th. Tickets to the first round of the 2022 pilot season are now on sale, and can be found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.