One of the more interesting coincidences of the weekend is that the last time Team USA won the Motocross of Nations in 2011, France and Australia were second and third, just like they were this past weekend at the 2022 Motocross of Nations. Both nations were perhaps a few small crashes away from much better days overall but they still each landed on the podium and had many positives to take away.
Australia’s Jett Lawrence made his 450 debut over the weekend and went 1-2 in his class to win the overall. Marvin Musquin raced a 250 for the first time in seven years and finished third overall in the MX2 class which certainly helped France. Perhaps the man hanging his head lowest on the overall podium though was Australia’s Mitch Evans who rode tremendous in Race 1 to finish fifth but crashed on the first lap of Race 3 and struggled to a 28th. Even so, it was still a big day for Australia as they landed on the podium for only the second time ever and the future looks very bright for them at this event. All three riders spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about their days.
Mitch Evans | Australia | 9th Overall in MXGP
It is great to get on the podium with Team Australia. It hasn’t happened much in our history, so to be part of a team that’s done it is a massive honor. The first moto went well, just rode a nice consistent race and kept a good pace throughout. I knew it was important to get us off to a good start and together with Hunter, we did that in race one. Jett and Hunter then did a great race two to give us a solid shot at the podium, and that’s what happened in race three. I would have liked to have done a bit better but its motocross and anything can happen, but thankfully we still did well enough to land on the podium. A big thank you to all of the team for the job they did in what ended up being really tough conditions, and I can’t wait to be part of this event again, where we will try to do even better.
It was a really good weekend, the boys definitely pulled through. Bummed at myself for throwing it away in that last race, but I have to thank the boys for helping me get on the box for the first time this year. I wasn’t able to do it in MXGP this year, but it’s looking good for the coming years. Everyone has seen the pictures, me and these boys, we go way back. It was a good weekend and we really worked well together. Looking forward to the years to come.
Jett Lawrence | Australia | 1st Overall in Open
It was definitely pretty good to start off that way [with a win in Race 2]. After yesterday, my speed was okay yesterday but still not as fast as Chase and Dylan but seeing the conditions today I was getting kind of excited because I knew it would slow the pace down. I just had to trials ride it around. Very pumped for my first ‘Nations, we finished on the box and very happy to win Open overall.
How did you adapt so quickly to the 450?
I’ve ridden the bike a few times in the past, but I think I’ve spent a maximum of a few weeks with the bike. I don’t know, maybe I got lucky on my start with it. I feel like we have a little work to do on the bike getting it set up and that stuff, and I need more 450 experience to ride with these boys. I guess I could have gotten lucky this round. Looking forward to next year in outdoors hoping I can improve and then come into next year’s ‘Nations in France even more confident in where I can finish.
Marvin Musquin | France | 3rd Overall in MX2
Definitely a great opportunity and an honor for me to represent my country again. When Pascal [Finot, France team manager] called me I was on vacation, and it was a crazy idea. I gave my best to get back on training and get ready for this race. I really enjoyed the 250 yesterday but not so much today, but I gave my best. I knew I had two amazing teammates. I’m a little disappointed with myself but I gave it the best with what I had. Thanks for the teammates for the great results and thanks to Pascal for the crazy idea of having me on the team. Congratulations to Team USA and to RedBud for the event. To have me back for the first time since 2015 and get second is a decent result. Can’t wait for next year.
How helpful was it to have Gautier Paulin behind you?
It was cool to have Gautier, thanks to him for coming. I really felt like he was part of us, and at one point he was going to put the helmet on and go race, because every time I’ve raced Motocross of Nations, he has raced with me. We had a great team. Thanks also to the French Federation, Pascal, we have a lot of guys around the track taking pictures of videos and they report it to us. There’s a lot of work behind it. Thanks to them.
Main image: Jett Lawrence by Align Media