Team USA's long dry spell at the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations is complete, and it ended on a rainy day at RedBud, where this time even the mud couldn't stop the American team. It was sweet and obvious redemption for the team, with Eli Tomac having struggled through the 2018 event at this track, Chase Sexton on hand that day to watch, and Justin Cooper having his own hopes dashed by mud back in 2019. This time, it all came together, and Jason Weigandt walks and talks through RedBud to explain it all.