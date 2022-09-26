Team USA took home the gold at the 2022 Motocross of Nations and a solid rock of their day came from great performances out of Open class rider Chase Sexton. The Honda HRC man put together 2-3 moto scores and even momentarily had the lead at one point as he was never far from the front in either of his motos. They didn’t need moto wins to win the Motocross of Nations, they just needed solid results, and Chase Sexton helped provide those.

After capping off his terrific season with helping USA get back on top after 11 years, we spoke with Sexton about how it feels to be a MXoN champion.

Chase Sexton: Obviously first time racing this race, it’s like no other. This summer was a lot of pressure, but this race is something I can’t even explain. I barely got any sleep last night and then waking up to rain, that was not something I wanted to wake up to, just because of how it went in 2018. I was super happy with how the day went, the starts were good, and man that third moto, it was a super long time out there and I just didn’t want to make any mistakes. I was just reading my pit board, trying not to throw it away. I didn’t want to do anything stupid. I made it to the finish line and I’m just so proud of this team, Justin and Eli. It was a dream day for us and for me, getting my first win in my first time here, I won’t take for granted. So proud of Team USA, and happy to get it done here at RedBud.

Racer X: I like that fact that you admitted, it is different, it is nerve racking, it is an experience. It’s not like any other race.

Yeah, honestly, everyone was telling me coming in that this was going to be nerve racking. I think Roger [De Coster] said, “It’s going to weigh a lot on your shoulders.” And I didn’t really believe him until I woke up. Well, really last night, it just went through my head, the outcome. There’s a lot of stuff that could happen and I didn’t get a lot of sleep last night and then that first moto I rode super tight and wasn’t riding really that good and then I freed up a little bit in that second moto. I wanted to go for the win, I thought I was capable of it, I just didn’t want to do anything stupid like I did yesterday and that was really what was in the back of my head. So, I was able to ride it in for third and I was consistent today. That’s what counts. I didn’t know that we were going to have to use my score for the second race, but it came in play. I was happy. I think halfway I realized that I’ve got to be smart, and I was happy to get it done. I worked my balls off for this race and it was cool to see Eli get one, and Justin, they all did great today. So, I’m just happy we were able to get it done.