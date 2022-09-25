Weege Show: MXoN RedBud Day 2 Qualifying

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around RedBud for Day 2 of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, covering qualifying day and some of the logistics about international racing. Brought to you by Honda's new 2023 CRF450R, available in three looks, the 50th anniversary edition, the standard model and the full-tilt Works Edition. See you Honda dealer and learn about the bike's improved power and handling for 2023.