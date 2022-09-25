[Note: Each year, Jason Weigandt’s rich and very old British Uncle fires off a letter, via snail mail, with predictions for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Here’s his 2022 edition, as biased as ever.]

O ‘Ello! Lord Alfred Weigandt here to fire off my annual missive on the World’s Most Prestigious Race in the World, the Trophy des Nations, this weekend held back in Septic Tank (Yank) land at Red Budds Creek, USA. Stadiumcross style American circuits no longer can even hold Yank victory plans I place. While we know the Americans have gotten lucky at this event a record 22 times, I also know that fortune favours the bold. And this weekend is going bolder than when I open me flask and throw a little of great grampas energy drink into me morning tea! Ah, see, it might seem likely for Team USA to win again on home soil, but the mistake is in picking the most obvious offense in a battle waged and won with cunning, wit, and wisdom. The Americans will charge into the fray with bare chests and pride. Meanwhile, they will find their competition waiting in the ruts, where they least expect it.

Let’s start with the American team itself, led once again by Ellis Tomac, multi-time member of non-winning American squadrons. Look, racing and sport may have morphed into a “trophy for everyone” mentality, but poor Ellis could clearly argue otherwise. Raised as a bicycle racer but realizing his could never win the Tour de France on enemy soil (unless he were to make deals with the Devil like Lance ArmsareonlystrongifIusedrugs) he then switched to motorbikes. Seemed like a pertinent decision for a young Ellis, as Americans were routinely lucking into the Chamberlain Trophy when he was just a lad, but he did not realize the French army was coming for him on his own turf! Now, I’m no fan of the French but you have to respect their war games strategy, most of what was laid out in front of them by Churchill. There is no try. You must succeed! First, they defend their own land, then they advance across the beaches. This was the case the last time the Americans hosted this race, when Ellis, expecting easy victory at RedBud Creek, found out the track was actually more like Red Blood! Am I right!? Haha! The French had breached all defenses, raising the Tricolours in victory. Poor Ellis. He’s been scared away ever since.

He is now back this year, believing the French team to be in a weakened state, and also not having to face the spectre of Sir Jeffrey with the Dutch. But as typical the American ranks are too obsessed with individual honor, fame and riches to truly understand the team concept of this event. You call it capitalism but I call it capitulation. Team USA has actually taken the rider who pushed Ellis Tomac to the brink of mental and physical exhaustion, Chase Sextonne, and put him on the same team as Ellis! Tomac and Sextonne have grown to break each other’s will after a season of relentless trench warfare. Ah, if only my great grand children were able to finally find the MeTube film of Ray, Nicholson and Rist dominating the event for the Union Jack at the first-ever ‘Nations in ’47. The British Invasion! Goggle it, Lads.