Welcome to the Racer X's Sunday live update feed, coming to you from RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan for qualifying day at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. From free practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It is time! Welcome to the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and boy do we have wild one in store today. After two days of solid weather and a great dry racetrack, it is going to be a mudder today. Rains overnight have heavily doused the track and the weather reports don't look to kind to it letting up anytime soon.
Team USA qualified P1 yesterday after Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton went 2-1-2 respectively but they were only one point up on France and two points up on Australia. It is close and the rain and mud will make everything closer and more chaotic.
Free practice has already begun with riders who will be racing the B final a little later today out there right now sloshing around. Nations practice begins in just a few moments so we'll provide some updates on how the track looks and what times riders are putting down momentarily.
For further information about how to watch the racing today, check out the broadcast schedule below with races streaming live on CBS Sports in the USA later today.
- MXoN
- BallotLiveSeptember 23 - 12:00 PM
- Teams Press ConferenceLiveSeptember 23 - 2:00 PM
- Team PresentationLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- Racer X Live Show (Friday Night)LiveSeptember 23 - 7:30 PM
- MXGP Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 2:20 PM
- MX2 Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 3:20 PM
- Open Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 4:20 PM
- Racer X Live Show (Saturday Night)LiveSeptember 24 - 7:30 PM
- B FinalLiveSeptember 25 - 10:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveSeptember 25 - 1:00 PM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveSeptember 25 - 1:00 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)LiveSeptember 25 - 2:30 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)LiveSeptember 25 - 2:30 PM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)LiveSeptember 25 - 4:00 PM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)LiveSeptember 25 - 4:00 PM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) [Reair]September 26 - 3:00 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open) [Reair]September 26 - 4:00 AM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP) [Reair]September 26 - 5:00 AM
Morning Warm Up
The first group of Nations out there included USA, Australia, Belgium, Italy, Germany, and more. The times appear to be about 10-15 seconds slower than yesterday’s lap times we saw early on in qualifying but perhaps the track will get a little bit better in the next session as it gear wore in a little bit more.
Tomac was fastest of the first group with a 2:12.525 with Hunter Lawrence on a 250 behind him on a 2:13.571. Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence were next with both of them in the 2:14s as was Jago Geerts. Antonio Cairoli was in the 2:15s along with Chase Sexton, Tanel Leok, and Mattia Guadagnini. Sexton apparently was able to hit the leap once as well, so the track is wet but there it some good soil in there right now soaking it up.