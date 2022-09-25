Welcome to the Racer X's Sunday live update feed, coming to you from RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan for qualifying day at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. From free practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It is time! Welcome to the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and boy do we have wild one in store today. After two days of solid weather and a great dry racetrack, it is going to be a mudder today. Rains overnight have heavily doused the track and the weather reports don't look to kind to it letting up anytime soon.

Team USA qualified P1 yesterday after Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton went 2-1-2 respectively but they were only one point up on France and two points up on Australia. It is close and the rain and mud will make everything closer and more chaotic.

Free practice has already begun with riders who will be racing the B final a little later today out there right now sloshing around. Nations practice begins in just a few moments so we'll provide some updates on how the track looks and what times riders are putting down momentarily.

For further information about how to watch the racing today, check out the broadcast schedule below with races streaming live on CBS Sports in the USA later today.