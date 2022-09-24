Saturday action from the 2022 FIM Motocross of Nations is done and dusted now as qualifying day is behind us and we're just about set for racing tomorrow! Hosts Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer dissect the qualifying races which saw Team USA qualify P1 ahead of France and Australia. We talk about how they got there and what the key storylines are heading into race day.

