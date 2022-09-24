Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
First Look: Motocross of Nations - Day 2

September 24, 2022 7:55pm | by: , &

Saturday action from the 2022 FIM Motocross of Nations is done and dusted now as qualifying day is behind us and we're just about set for racing tomorrow! Hosts Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer dissect the qualifying races which saw Team USA qualify P1 ahead of France and Australia. We talk about how they got there and what the key storylines are heading into race day.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design

