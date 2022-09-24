The second day of the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is done and dusted. Following Friday’s media day of press conferences and opening ceremonies, riders took to the track for the first time on Saturday morning. Three individual practices sessions (40 minutes followed by a five-minute start practice kicked off the day, giving riders some time on the course ahead of the actual qualifying races.
If you missed our updates throughout the day, here are a few quick recap of the qualifying races:
MXGP Qualifying Heat
Jorge Prado got the holeshot, Jeremy Seewer got into the lead but fell, allowing Mitch Evans into the lead. Evans was bested by Jago Geerts, who checked out, and the Australian Evans was caught late by Eli Tomac. Tomac started inside the top ten but really got going towards the halfway mark of the race. Geerts took the moto win by about three seconds over Tomac as Seewer held on for third, Evans finished fourth, and Prado finished fifth. Although the mistake by Seewer cost him the race lead, the Switzerland native was riding well. Tomac's late progress kept him from taking a shot at Geerts for the race win, but ET3 looked to be firing on all cylinders. Venezuela’s Anthony Rodriguez collided with another rider early on and was visibly frustrated as he came into the pits, slamming his goggles down.
“Yeah, for sure. I didn't expect it,” said Geerts afterwards. “This morning, I was already feeling really good on the track, and I liked the 450, so it was already good this morning. I had a good start in the qualifying heat and managed to win, so I’m really happy with that. We have also qualified well with Team Belgium, so it will be fun tomorrow. I think if everything goes well, we can be on the podium. So that's the goal, and we will do everything for that.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|24:49.598
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Eli Tomac
|24:53.076
|3.478
|Yamaha
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|24:53.807
|4.209
|Yamaha
|4
|Mitchell Evans
|25:06.292
|16.694
|Honda
|5
|Jorge Prado
|25:07.067
|17.469
|GasGas
MX2 Qualifying Heat
Aboard a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F, Guillem Farres grabbed the holeshot, but he was quickly passed by Justin Cooper. Cooper started to gap Farres, who came under fire by Hunter Lawrence as one of the MX2 favorites Jo Shimoda crashed once with another rider and then once later on his own. The Japanese rider eventually came through the finish line in 12th. Out front, Cooper cruised to the race win, repeating what he did in 2019 in his debut MXoN event by claiming his qualifying race win. Hunter Lawrence claimed second ahead of Marvin Musquin and Farres. There was a wild battle for fifth place between Andrea Adamo, Simon Laengenfelder, and Liam Everts, who eventually caught Kay De Wolf, who was limping home a busted up rear wheel. Unfortunately for de Wolf, his race ended one lap early and the track crew had to pick his mangled bike up and carry it off the track since his damaged wheel was unusable. Adamo held on for fifth place. Musquin rode well but was too far from Hunter Lawrence and Cooper to contest for the win, but the veteran rode well. Team Guam's Josh Varize put in a respectable tenth place finish.
“That's pretty much how it was for my seat also,” Cooper said when asked if his ride was easily to control with a good start. “It was nice with the fans. Honestly, I've never had that many people behind me, cheering me on throughout the whole track, that was something else and I've never experienced that, so it was kind of like an adrenaline rush the whole race. I was having a lot of fun out there and I almost wished it was longer. Now just need to bring the same energy tomorrow for the races and keep that intensity.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|24:54.959
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|25:13.768
|18.809
|Honda
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|25:25.287
|30.328
|KTM
|4
|Guillem Farres
|25:37.079
|42.120
|Yamaha
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|25:46.763
|51.804
|GasGas
|6
|Simon Laengenfelder
|25:47.881
|52.922
|GasGas
|7
|Liam Everts
|25:48.124
|53.165
|KTM
|8
|Hardy Munoz
|25:53.924
|58.965
|Husqvarna
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|25:55.232
|1:00.273
|Kawasaki
|10
|Joshua Varize
|26:07.891
|1:12.932
|KTM
Open Qualifying Heat
Calvin Vlaanderen got the holeshot. Out of nowhere, Chase Sexton went from about fifth to second place, then clicked off a pass on Vlaanderen to take over the lead as the duo came through the exit of the first turn. Sexton started to click off solid laps with clean air but a charging Dylan Ferrandis had other plans. The 2021 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion got close to his competitor but was not able to make a pass stick. Then, coming over the finish line, he somehow got a kick and got his left leg stuck in his rear wheel. He had to stop completely and roll his bike back a little in order to get his leg unstuck. Although not injured in the freak situation, Ferrandis lost a lot of time to Sexton. He continued to charge to about five seconds behind Sexton when on the last lap, Sexton tipped over in a turn and handed the lead to Ferrandis with about half a lap to go. Sexton came through three seconds back ahead of a strong third-place finish from 450cc debutant Jett Lawrence. Ruben Fernandez and Vlaanderen rounded out the top five.
“It was a very weird moment, it had never happened to me before,” Ferrandis said on his leg getting stuck. “Before the finish jump, my leg went in the back of my bike and was stuck in the wheel, so my knee was completely stuck. I had to stop, push the bike in reverse and then get my leg free and go. I don't know why this happened, but these sorts of things always happen at the Motocross of Nations… The expectations for tomorrow are very easy, we want to win and we will try everything to win. The war has already started against Team USA and I think this will be really interesting. We will give everything, as everybody, but I think we have a strong team to do it.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|25:00.986
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Chase Sexton
|25:04.488
|3.502
|Honda
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|25:12.933
|11.947
|Honda
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|25:33.421
|32.435
|Honda
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|25:36.876
|35.890
|Yamaha
|6
|Harri Kullas
|25:55.758
|54.772
|Yamaha
|7
|Fredrik Noren
|26:04.547
|1:03.561
|KTM
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|26:10.298
|1:09.312
|GasGas
|9
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|26:15.919
|1:14.933
|KTM
|10
|Tommy Searle
|26:19.945
|1:18.959
|Honda
Check out the qualifying highlights below:
Other Notes:
-Hardy Munoz was the first MX2 rider to hit LaRocco’s Leap to start the day.
-Enzo Lopes blew up his race bike and his crew does not have a second bike, so his weekend was over before it really got started.
-Racer X has learned Jorgen Talviku suffered a broken femur in a crash over LaRocco’s Leap. Despite Talviku’s injury, Team Estonia still qualified for tomorrow’s motos after a sixth from Harri Kullas and a 15th from MXoN legend Tanel Leok.
Now that qualifying is complete, the worst finish by each country has been dropped, giving us our pole positions for Sunday's races. Heading into the final and most important day, Team USA leads the qualification with three points (Cooper's win and Sexton's second, dropping Tomac's second) over Team France (four points: Ferrandis' win and Musquin's third, dropping Maxime Renaux's seventh), and Team Australia (five points: Hunter Lawrence's second and Jett Lawrence's third, dropping Evans' fourth), Spain (eight points: Fernandez's fourth and Farres' fourth and dropping Prado's fifth), and Belgium (eight points: Geerts' win and Evert's seventh, dropping Van Horebeeok's 12th). With Team USA having the lowest score on Saturday, they will get the first and 21st gate pick for Sunday’s first motos, then France will get second and 22nd gate selections and so on down the line.
Sunday morning will kick off with the B-final warmup, followed by a warmup session for the groups already qualified. Then, the B-final will take place at 10:50 a.m. to determine the final team spot in the three points-paying races. The top country with the best finishes—minus the worst finish removed—will claim the final spot for the three races. Tune into MXGP-TV.com and CBS Sports Network tomorrow.
- MXoN
- BallotLiveSeptember 23 - 12:00 PM
- Teams Press ConferenceLiveSeptember 23 - 2:00 PM
- Team PresentationLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- Racer X Live Show (Friday Night)LiveSeptember 23 - 7:30 PM
- MXGP Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 2:20 PM
- MX2 Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 3:20 PM
- Open Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 4:20 PM
- Racer X Live Show (Saturday Night)LiveSeptember 24 - 7:30 PM
- B FinalLiveSeptember 25 - 10:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveSeptember 25 - 1:00 PM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveSeptember 25 - 1:00 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)LiveSeptember 25 - 2:30 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)LiveSeptember 25 - 2:30 PM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)LiveSeptember 25 - 4:00 PM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)LiveSeptember 25 - 4:00 PM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) [Reair]September 26 - 3:00 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open) [Reair]September 26 - 4:00 AM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP) [Reair]September 26 - 5:00 AM
Main image by Mitch Kendra