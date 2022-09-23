Jason Weigandt walks and talks through RedBud for opening ceremonies of the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Enjoy plenty of atmosphere from the track as well as quick chats with Team Netherlands, Team Great Britain and more, plus the crowd goes absolutely insane for Team USA. Brought to you by Honda's new CRF450R for 2023, with a revised chassis for better handling, an improved power delivery, and three available looks, via the traditional CRF450R, the 50th Anniversary Edition, and the Works Edition. Visit your Honda Powersports Dealer and find the right one for you!