The 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is taking place this weekend at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan, MXGP-TV has announced the TV broadcast/streaming schedule for the event. Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com, with live coverage of Sunday’s motos airing on CBS Sports Network.
The three points-paying motos will also be re-aired early Monday morning on CBS.
The house absolutely rocked the last time RedBud MX hosted the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and we're getting in on the fun again! Just like last time, we're hosting our Racer X Live shows right next to the amateur track on both Friday and Saturday night. Come on over in person or hit our Racer X YouTube Channel to watch the live stream each night. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday and Saturday. We'll go until about 9 p.m. on Friday and somewhere around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Basically, if we have fun, we'll keep going!
The full weekend schedule can be found below. And more information on the event can be found at redbudmx.com/mxon-2022.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will also be in action this weekend at the 11th round Burr Oak GNCC at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio, on September 24 and 25. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
- MXoN
Motocross of NationsSaturday, September 24
- BallotLiveSeptember 23 - 12:00 PM
- Teams Press ConferenceLiveSeptember 23 - 2:00 PM
- Team PresentationLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- Racer X Live Show (Friday Night)September 23 - 7:30 PM
- MXGP Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 2:20 PM
- MX2 Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 3:20 PM
- Open Qualifying HeatLiveSeptember 24 - 4:20 PM
- Racer X Live Show (Saturday Night)September 24 - 7:30 PM
- B FinalLiveSeptember 25 - 10:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveSeptember 25 - 1:00 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)LiveSeptember 25 - 2:30 PM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)LiveSeptember 25 - 4:00 PM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)September 25 - 4:00 PM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) [Reair]September 26 - 3:00 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open) [Reair]September 26 - 4:00 AM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP) [Reair]September 26 - 5:00 AM
Grand National Cross Country
- GNCC
Burr OakSaturday, September 24
2021 results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Overall
Motocross of Nations - NationsSeptember 26, 2021
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
Italy
|37
|Antonio Cairoli
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Mattia Guadagnini
|5
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|Mattia Guadagnini
|6
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Alessandro Lupino
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Alessandro Lupino
|17
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Antonio Cairoli
|21
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|2
Netherlands
|38
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|15
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|18
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|20
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|3
United Kingdom
|39
|Ben Watson
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Ben Watson
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Shaun Simpson
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Shaun Simpson
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Conrad Mewse
|14
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Conrad Mewse
|22
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
MXGP
Motocross of Nations - MXGPSeptember 26, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|2
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|7 - 7
|Honda
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|1 - 13
|Husqvarna
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|15 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Karlis Sabulis
|Latvia
|10 - 8
|Husqvarna
MX2
Motocross of Nations - MX2September 26, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|8 - 3
|KTM
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|5 - 6
|KTM
|3
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|14 - 8
|GasGas
|4
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|17 - 13
|KTM
|5
|Timur Petrashin
|Russia
|19 - 15
|KTM
Open
Motocross of Nations - OpenSeptember 26, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Russia
|10 - 5
|Husqvarna
|3
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|12 - 6
|KTM
|4
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|2 - 18
|Yamaha
|5
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|9 - 14
|Husqvarna
2022 Standings
Grand National Cross Country
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|212
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|156
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|122
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|223
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|187
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|183
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|174
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|161
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|247
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|246
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|163
|5
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|237
|2
|Rachael Archer
|232
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|156
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
