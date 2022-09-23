Main image from 2018, by Andrew Fredrickson

The 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is taking place this weekend at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan, MXGP-TV has announced the TV broadcast/streaming schedule for the event. Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com, with live coverage of Sunday’s motos airing on CBS Sports Network.

The three points-paying motos will also be re-aired early Monday morning on CBS.

The house absolutely rocked the last time RedBud MX hosted the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and we're getting in on the fun again! Just like last time, we're hosting our Racer X Live shows right next to the amateur track on both Friday and Saturday night. Come on over in person or hit our Racer X YouTube Channel to watch the live stream each night. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday and Saturday. We'll go until about 9 p.m. on Friday and somewhere around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Basically, if we have fun, we'll keep going!

The full weekend schedule can be found below. And more information on the event can be found at redbudmx.com/mxon-2022.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will also be in action this weekend at the 11th round Burr Oak GNCC at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio, on September 24 and 25. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations