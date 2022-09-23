Day one of the 2022 Motocross of Nations has come and gone as the parade of riders, gate selection ballot, and more commenced on the day. Read more about where teams ended up for tomorrow's qualifying race based on the ballot selection. It was an energetic day with the USA crowd and the mix of foreign crowd together combining for one heck of an opening day. Host Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break some of it down and we also hear from some of the key riders ahead of tomorrow's qualifying races.

