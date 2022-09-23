Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Motocross of Nations - Day 1

September 23, 2022 8:30pm | by: , &

Day one of the 2022 Motocross of Nations has come and gone as the parade of riders, gate selection ballot, and more commenced on the day. Read more about where teams ended up for tomorrow's qualifying race based on the ballot selection. It was an energetic day with the USA crowd and the mix of foreign crowd together combining for one heck of an opening day. Host Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break some of it down and we also hear from some of the key riders ahead of tomorrow's qualifying races.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design

