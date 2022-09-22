Results Archive
Watch Our Live Shows From RedBud Friday and Saturday at 7:30

Watch Our Live Shows From RedBud Friday and Saturday at 7:30

The house absolutely rocked the last time RedBud MX hosted the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and we're getting in on the fun again! Just like last time, we're hosting our Racer X Live shows right next to the amateur track on both Friday and Saturday night. Come on over in person or hit our Racer X YouTube Channel to watch the live stream each night. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday and Saturday. We'll go until about 9 p.m. on Friday and somewhere around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Basically, if we have fun, we'll keep going!

And we know fun will be had. We'll incorporate coverage of the Pit Bike of Nations into the show, with Friday practice and Saturday racing. We'll have guests including former Team USA heroes Ricky Carmichael, Ricky Johnson, Jeff StantonRyan Villopoto (who is also part of Team USA's Pit Bike of Nations team!) and many more join us, along with host Jason Weigandt, and Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Phil Nicoletti will stop by as well. We'll round up more guests as the weekend goes on. 

Watch live in person at RedBud or watch on our Racer X YouTube. It's Motocross of Nations! It's gonna be huge!

It was absolutely crazy when we did this in 2018!
It was absolutely crazy when we did this in 2018! Fredrickson
Right next to our stage comes Pit Bike of Nations practice on Friday and racing on Saturday. Then expect guests from the pit bike race to visit the set.
Right next to our stage comes Pit Bike of Nations practice on Friday and racing on Saturday. Then expect guests from the pit bike race to visit the set. Jeff Kardas
We'll have live coverage of Pit Bike of Nations integrated into the show. Hopes are that it's not this muddy this year!
We'll have live coverage of Pit Bike of Nations integrated into the show. Hopes are that it's not this muddy this year! Jeff Kardas

