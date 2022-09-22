This is it, folks. The grand kahuna. The one we have all been waiting for. The 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has returned to the USA for the first time since 2018. While I don’t like to dwell on that painful October day, I have been waiting on this return like a kid counting down the days until Christmas. RedBud MX feels like a natural host for this event and will once again impress. The Ritchie family rolls out the red carpet for both foreign and domestic motocross fans. There may not be a better venue worldwide for this event when considering all factors. Sure, I’m biased to having this event in the USA, but with the sheer size of America’s population coupled with the everyday convenience that the USA provides, how can it not be? With the weather looking like it will finally cooperate (it has rained every year since 2017), this could truly be an all timer.

Tim Ritchie took a lot of flak for “adding sand” to the RedBud course in 2018. Whether he did or didn’t will forever be debated, but I would like to mention that the softer areas of the racetrack may have been underwater without sandier soil. Adding dry soil to an incredibly muddy track is common practice worldwide. Team USA was beaten straight up in 2018, regardless of any other variable. This year will be the same dynamic. If Team USA wins or gets 10th, racing encompasses several factors that contribute to the result. It’s raining? That is always going to be a part of racing. One of the team riders crashes in the first corner? Yep, that’s going to happen, also. Win or lose this year, I will not be making excuses for Team USA. Winning is earned, not given. Just because we have a strong team and are racing on home soil won’t save us. Our team will need to execute. The other teams will be strong and they have momentum on their side for this event. The aura of Team USA has lost a bit of its shine. Two-thousand-twenty-two is a great opportunity to whip out the Turtle Wax and buff out the imperfections we have perpetuated since 2011.