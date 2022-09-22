Bereman, Axell and More Go Huge: Red Bull Imagination Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN2

#RedBullImagination 3.0 – the ultimate evolution of freeride motocross – returned to Fort Scott, Kansas for its third year, bigger, badder and more gargantuan than ever before. The course evolution literally left new and returning riders speechless and event visionary Tyler Bereman and Jason Baker scaled this course to a level out of this world. ~120+ jumps on the course, more options, more lines, and proved there is still no limit to their creativity. With a course boasting seemingly endless array of new features and massive jumps, the riders were inspired and challenged like never before. Watch 10 of the top riders including Bereman, Axell Hodges, Josh Hill ,Tom Parson, Vicki Golden and more take to the new course for the very first time.

Watch Episode 1 from practice day below and stay tuned for Episode 2 dropping on Friday, Sept. 23 with practice days 2 & 3 highlights.

For the full competition, tune into ESPN+/ESPN2 on Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 5:00 p.m. ET.