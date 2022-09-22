The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

75th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Returns to Legendary RedBud This Weekend

REDBUD (United States) – The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will make its much-anticipated return to RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan this weekend for the 75th edition of the event which promises to be bigger and better than ever before!

Since the success of the 2018 Monster Energy FIM MXoN, everyone has been eager to see the event return to ‘America’s Motocross Track’, where home fans hope to see their local heroes Team USA back on the top step after an 11-year drought.

This will be the second time that RedBud will host the biggest motocross event of the season, and the fifth in total in the United States. The US first hosted the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in 1987 at Unadilla with Bob Hannah, Rick Johnson and Jeff Ward contributing to USA’s 13-year winning streak that ran between 1981 and 1993.

Team USA is of course one of the favourites heading into this weekend. Having won a total of 22 times, more than any other nation, the Americans are looking to get back on top after not winning a single event since their last victory in 2011 at Saint Jean d’Angely. This year the team consists of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton, with Sexton making his very first Monster Energy FIM MXoN appearance.

There is no doubt the trio will feel some kind of pressure, since the only time the US team was ever beaten on home soil was in RedBud 2018, but with the support of the home crowd and a very strong line-up, we could see the Americans back on top!