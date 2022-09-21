Ken Roczen to Race 2022 FIM WSX Championship with Honda Genuine Honda Racing
Last week, Ken Roczen took to James Stewart’s Bubba’s World Podcast to talk about his current situation for the 2023 AMA Supercross and Motocross season, stating he and the team had yet to reach an agreement at the moment. Roczen told Stewart:
“So, I’m in a position right now… my future has always been kind of set in stone for a long time; months if not years in advance. This last week, it’s a funky feeling but basically, I am a free agent at this point which is kind of crazy. I’ve never been in that position. But it was ultimately these races that I committed to, these overseas races, and it’s not three anymore, it’s two. I haven’t raced over in Europe in a long time, I’ve never been to Australia. For me, the decision to race those races was fairly easy. Especially this late in my career, it was the right time. It’s just been way too long and since this isn’t a full series yet, I had the opportunity to make that deal. Which was a shocker to me, Honda decided to pull the offer that they gave me a week or a couple of weeks ago, which by the way, was a great offer. I mean, if I wanted to go after the money, then that would have been the smart thing to do. But I have committed to these races, and I just didn’t feel comfortable at all to leave fans hanging.”
The following morning, Honda HRC released a statement from American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential Brandon Wilson, who stated “That offer has never been rescinded, but it was declined by Ken and his team.” Wilson explained the two parties were in disagreement over the FIM World Supercross Championship, as Honda believes it is in direct competition for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, even though Roczen said he was already committed to racing the pilot season of WSX before contract negotiations with Honda HRC for 2023 ramped up.
“The offer that I got was basically for supercross 2023 and supercross only,” said Roczen. “It was for great money. Everything made sense, and I was very appreciative that that happened. Unfortunately I made this deal that I had with World Supercross months and months ago. And I didn’t even… I was in contract yes with Honda, but we had a mutual agreement that hey, we’re not a big fan of this but for this year it’s a startup and things like that, that they were going to be okay with it. So, we didn’t worry about anything. And at that point, when we made this deal, I didn’t even have an offer yet or anything for the next year.”
Despite Roczen and Honda HRC not coming to an agreement for next year, Roczen is in fact locked into a team for the two-round WSX season taking place in early October. This morning, SX Global (promoters of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship) have announced Roczen will race the two-race pilot season of the series with Honda Genuine Honda Racing. This Honda Genuine Honda Racing is the Austrailian-based team ran by Yarrive Konsky, currently named Fire Power Parts Honda Racing in AMA Supercross and Motocross but goes by Honda Genuine Honda Racing overseas.
Roczen joining Honda Genuine Honda Racing is only for this two-round 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship, NOT for anything past this pilot season, including anything in 2023. The all-new series has ten exclusive teams that riders must compete for and Konsky’s team being Honda-backed allows Roczen the perfect spot. The German native was down at Millsaps Training Facility (MTF) testing with the team and Factory Connection suspension last week. Eli Tomac is racing the first event as a wildcard, but Roczen wanting to compete in the full pilot championship needs he had to sign with a team, thus came his agreement with Konsky’s Honda Genuine Honda Racing.
The following press release is from SX Global:
Ken Roczen collaborates with Honda Genuine Honda Racing for 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship
AUSTRALIA – With the opening event of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship just weeks away, Honda Genuine Honda Racing is pleased to announce a collaborative effort with Ken Roczen for the two-round season that will include events in the United Kingdom and Australia.
"Yarrive and his team are experienced, and they have achieved creditable results across the globe. I want to race this off season, and the Honda Genuine Honda Racing team is working with me and my personal sponsors,” said Roczen. “I am looking forward to seeing parts of Europe that I have not experienced as an adult, and I am really looking forward to travelling to Australia too! I have friends and fans there and can't wait to enjoy some off season racing and great people.”
Roczen is going to compete this off season aboard a CRF450R that will be built and prepared by the HGA squad. Showa suspension is going to be equipped to his 'red' steed – Factory Connection has assisted by building and preparing chassis components. Competing aboard machinery that he is comfortable on will aid Roczen in his quest for the WSX title.
"Ken is one of the fastest and most experienced racers in the world. I believe that experience is going to help the team,” said Yarrive Konsky - Honda Genuine Honda Racing Team Owner. “Additionally, his popularity will only help the sport grow globally as he races in new countries. It is a rare opportunity for me to learn and for fans of supercross around the world to see him in action. We are happy to play a small part in that."
October 08 marks the beginning of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, will host the historic event. Roczen last raced in front of the British fans in the August of 2011 – he won the FIM Motocross World Championship round that was run on that day and took the MX2 world title in that same year.
The FIM World Supercross Championship announced tickets were on sale for the first Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which can be found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023
For more information and updates news and announcements on the FIM World Supercross Championship visit: wsxchampionship.com.