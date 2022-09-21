Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Get Your Motocross of Nations Event Sticker at The Racer X Booth This Weekend

September 21, 2022 12:30pm | by:
Get Your Motocross of Nations Event Sticker at The Racer X Booth This Weekend

Are you headed to the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event this weekend in Michigan? Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free 2022 MXoN event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year the sticker is honoring Michigan local and MXoN legend Jeff "6-Time" Stanton, who helped Team USA to three MXoN victories in the late 1980s and early 1990s. 

You can subscribe to Racer X magazine to get 12 Print + Digital Issues for only $30. If you subscribe or renew now, you will also get a set of Scott grips!

Be sure to check out our Racer X Brand items on display and grab some gear. See you at the races!

Visit our Racer X Brand store

If you subscribe or renew now, you will also get a set of Scott grips!
If you subscribe or renew now, you will also get a set of Scott grips!
Get your Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event sticker at the Racer X booth this weekend!
Get your Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event sticker at the Racer X booth this weekend!
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now