250 Words: Tim Ritchie

Are we going to make the Leap jumpable? Are we going to have these guys send it every lap?

I pushed it out probably ten feet, maybe a little more. I had to flatten it out a little bit, and some other things changed. I had to kind of make some room for viewing a little bit, and that changed so I banked it back up again. I think 450’s no problem. 450’s were doing it at the national no problem.

What goes through your head when you’re setting that up? Do you think, I’m going to make it tough, I’m going to make it easy, whatever?

I think JT explained it once perfectly. I kind of want all the 450’s to be able to do it from the outside. The top five guys will be able to do it from the inside, maybe. The top five or six 250’s would be able to do it from the outside. That would be a perfect setup. It helps racing a little bit. It keeps the four guys from not doing it. For the national, we have an aspect that we don’t for this, which is amateurs. We’re racing amateurs the day before, the day after. I’ve got to have something to kind of keep those guys in check. We’ve got B riders or C riders trying to do it, which is obviously dangerous. So, for this, we don’t have that.

Something people pointed out to me originally was that this race has some really, really slow people in it. Saturday MXGP there are some super slow guys out there, and the track has to be safe for them, too. I think it’s good where it’s at. I’ve got a pretty good wall around the outside of it. The inside, like I said, probably fifteen feet out from where it was. I may or may not have had some people on it riding, checking it out a little bit. I think it’s where it needs to be.

What’s it like the second time around? Is this a little easier process for you? We talked about the weather, but just infrastructure, nerves, things you’re wondering about? A little easier for you this year on the nerves? How is the mindset as a promoter when you think about all these people from all over the world coming to your place?

You would think it would be easier, but it really hasn’t been. A week ago today, last Monday was like Monday of the national. Just wide open. The day has just been silly and it’s just going to keep getting worse. I don't know. We didn’t know last time, so we weren't worried about it. Now we know what’s coming and we’re trying to get it right. We’re always trying to get it right. The guys from Budds Creek are here already and they’re like, “Dude, the place looks awesome!” That’s cool to hear, but we’ve got to keep executing it. One little screw-up could just throw a big monkey wrench, and then everybody is talking about it.

You got some flak last time. People thought you dumped a bunch of sand on it. We had that new start. Which, you did put sand on the new start, but it was because it was a brand-new start. USA didn’t perform, and the weather was terrible. Some of it bounced back on you, the track owner.

Yeah. The video (Troy) Adamitis did, and it was a very well-done piece, but I remember the part about AP talking about, “Why would you do that a perfectly good track?” It just crushed me. I was like, dude, I didn’t change it that much. I really didn’t. It was a track that those guys would never see in July. You don’t get three days of rain coming through in the middle of July. So, I don't know. I hope we don’t have that scenario again. If we don’t, the pressure is obviously on. The pressure is always on. If the track is good one year, you want to be good the next year.

For sure. How many people do you expect to go through the gates?

We can put a couple thousand more people that want to come. I don’t have any idea. Honestly, they announced 82,000 last time. Weekend dependent. I think that may be a little creative accounting. I don't know. We don’t own this event. We’re the organizer. Obviously, there’s a profit share in most things, but we don’t control it. Honestly, we don’t know other than what they told us for the numbers.