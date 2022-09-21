A local NorCal legend with a penchant for going absolutely all-out everywhere (and with a catalog of massive crashes to go with it) Chandler was everyone’s favorite underdog in the late 1970s and early ‘80s. Known as something of a wild man, he rode Maicos way past their sell-by dates, and also spent time on a RM125 Suzuki with LOP Racing. After showing real promise in the fall of ’81 during the Trans-USA Series in the 500cc Support class, riding an LOP-backed Honda CR480s, Honda afforded him support for 1982.

At the start of the ’82 season Chandler had never won a major race. After crashing his way out of the AMA Supercross Series, it was starting to look like he may never win. But something remarkable began happening later that summer. It began at the Datsun 500cc U.S. Grand Prix at Carlsbad. Chandler shocked pretty much everyone by winning with 1-5 moto scores, despite being stung by a bee in the second moto, which Chandler was deathly allergic to. One week later (on July 4th, fittingly enough, and at RedBud, coincidentally) Chandler won his first outdoor national, topping Mike “Too Tall” Bell and full Honda factory rider Darrell Shultz to win the 500 class. That span right there—winning the USGP and the RedBud 500 National, back-to-back—seemed like it was as good as it gets for Magoo, especially after he finished 12th and sixth in the only other races he rode that summer, his season cut short by injuries.

But then things started happening that affected Team USA’s plans for the upcoming Motocross and Trophee des Nations, which they would be defending for the first time, and again with all Honda riders, just like in ’81. First Shultz, the newly crowned 500 National Champion, was so beat up that he had to pull out (and would never race again). Chuck Sun, a member of the winning ’81 team, also had to scratch. And then Donnie Hansen, the ’82 AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross Champion, got a terrible concussion hurt the week before the Nations were to begin. (He too would never race again.)

Team USA manager Roger DeCoster had lost three key riders and only had one man left from the ’81 team—Johnny O’Mara—as Danny Laporte had moved on to Yamaha and a contract in Europe. First, Roger called third-year Honda Support rider Jim Gibson, then came Chandler, and finally David Bailey would be the last-minute substitute for Hansen. Once again, Team USA would go into the Nations as total underdogs, despite the fact that they were the defending champions.