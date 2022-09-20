Results Archive
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Throttle Jockey Hosting Stanton & DeHoop Autograph Session Saturday at MXoN

September 20, 2022
The following press release is from Throttle Jockey:

Michigan Mafia Red Bud Royalty autograph session at MXoN!

On Saturday September 24th at 5 p.m., Throttle Jockey will be hosting a Jeff Stanton and Todd DeHoop autograph session. The first 500 will receive a special poster then get to walk through Throttle Jockey's 30 years of graphic kit history museum. Special bikes on display will be a 1992 Jeremy McGrath Peak Honda, 1992 Todd DeHoop TUF Racing Suzuki, 1996 Steve Lamson MXdN 1-800-Collect CR125, and a 1999 Kevin Windham MXdN CR250 Honda.

Visit throttlejockey.com.

