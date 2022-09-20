The 2022 calendar year is approaching soon. Here is the list of the top 100 and career pro numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross as released by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

#1 in 450SX | Eli Tomac | Will Look to Defend Title

After claiming his second premier class Monster Energy AMA Supercross title at 29 years old, Eli Tomac will don a #1 aboard his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing all-new Yamaha YZ450F in 2023. At the time, it appears Tomac will be supercross-only in 2023, but ET3 will also have a #1 for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship if he decides to race as he claimed both titles in 2022—something that had not been done since Ryan Dungey did so in 2015.

#1W In 250SX West Region | Christian Craig | Not Defending Title

After winning his maiden professional title, Craig has is expected to be on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 for 2023 in both AMA 450SX and 450 Class of Pro Motocross. If Craig does race in the premier class of supercross in ’23, he will be #28, his new career number. More on CC shortly.

#1E In 250SX East Region | Jett Lawrence | TBD on Coast

Jettson claimed the 2022 250SX East Region title and will look to claim another 250SX title before moving to the premier class in Pro Motocross. It is rumored the Austrailian might take a shot at racing the 250SX West Region in ‘23, although it has yet to be confirmed which coast he will race in his final 250cc season. If he races 250SX East, Jettson will have a #1, but if he does switch coasts and race 250SX West, he will be #18. And if Jettson were to race 250SX East but lineup a few times on the West Coast rounds of the 450SX Class, he would be #18 in the premier class.