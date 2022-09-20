Yet they had never really raced together, as Hannah raced the 125 or 250 USGP each summer, and Mikkola rode in the 500cc USGP at Carlsbad. In fact, before 1978 the one time they did race together was the ’76 MXON on the sandy St. Anthonis course in Holland. While Mikkola went 3-2 in the motos, Hannah was a lowly 16-21, though he was just two years into his professional career. (Editor’s note: Right behind Mikkola in each moto at St. Anthonis was Dutch rider Peter Herlings, the future father of Jeffrey Herlings.) When asked if he remembered anything about this initial match-up by Eric Johnson when he wrote about the early versions of Team USA, Hannah admitted, “I don’t remember a thing about those races!”

Come the ’78 MXON and their second engagement, Hannah was confident that he could beat the “Flying Finn,” even on an old-school GP track like Gaildorf. The Hurricane even told Mikkola that he was going to beat him. Heikki replied, “Let's see if you ride as good as you talk.”

Hannah ended up grabbing the first moto holeshot over a massive field of 56 total riders. Unfortunately for him, Mikkola also got off to a good start, setting up the one-on-one motocross battle the world had been waiting for. According to Cycle News, for ten minutes the Finnish rider “harassed” Hannah before passing him, and then that was it—Mikkola pulled away for the win. Afterwards Hannah told Cycle News reporter Charles Morey, “I didn’t know it was him! I thought it was just some joker on a Yamaha!”