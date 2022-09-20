Team USA has not won the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in 10 years. You’ll hear that almost as much this weekend as you’ll hear people screaming, “RedBuuuuuddddd!” Over this 10-year streak, there have been heartbreaking losses, many disappointing days, and even times without competing at all (MXoN didn’t take place in 2020, and Team USA didn’t compete in 2021).

However, there was one defeat where heads under stars and stripes hats still hang high. In 2015, Team USA rode to their potential, stayed away from the bad luck, and generally did all they could do to win. But they lost. Team France, on home soil, was simply a smidge better. But compared to most of these other post-2011 efforts, the feeling was still better. No one walked away from that day wondering what-if (as in, what if that Japanese rider didn’t land on Jason Anderson) or what happened (as in, why the hell did these guys suddenly ride so badly). They rode hard, they got beat.

Team USA was an all-Yamaha unit that year. Ryan Dungey was the 2015 450MX Champion but after three-straight MXoN years of those “what happened?” rides where he was just mired in the pack, he elected not to compete. Justin Barcia, second to Dungey in that year’s standings a solid 2015 season with Joe Gibbs Racing, took Team USA’s MXGP spot. Jeremy Martin had just won his second-straight 250 National Motocross Championship, he was an easy pick in MX2.