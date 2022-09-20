We’re just a few days away from the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motorcross of Nations at RedBud, and we are sure much of the motocross world is already in transit to the centerpiece track of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the big race. We’ve been counting down our favorite Team USA moments, and the one we have today really was just a moment in time, but it served as a snapshot for a whole era of ‘80s motocross.

After Team Honda revitalized American interest in the Motocross and Trophee des Nations in 1981 and ’82, sweeping both events each year. The AMA decided to open the team up in 1983 to riders from the other OEMs heavily invested in AMA racing at the time: Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha. So, one rider was picked from each brand for the ’83 team, with Jeff Ward joining for Kawasaki, Mark Barnett for Suzuki, and Broc Glover for Yamaha. The only holdover from the ’82 team was Honda’s David Bailey, the ’83 AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross Champion, who was chosen over sentimental favorite Danny “Magoo” Chandler, who had dominated both races the previous year (we’ll get to that huge Team USA moment later in the week).