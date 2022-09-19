Results Archive
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
How to Watch Motocross of Nations at RedBud MX Live

September 19, 2022 1:20pm | by:
With the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event taking place this weekend at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan, MXGP-TV has announced the TV broadcast/streaming schedule for the event. Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com, with live coverage of Sunday’s motos airing on CBS Sports Network. 

The three points-paying motos will also be re-aired early Monday morning on CBS.

Below is your guide to the weekend.

The full weekend schedule can be found below. And more information on the event can be found at redbudmx.com/mxon-2022.

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Broadcast/Streaming Schedule

  • MXoN

    Motocross of Nations

     Saturday, September 24
    RedBud MX
    Buchanan, MI US United States
    • Ballot 
      Live
      September 23 - 12:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Teams Press Conference 
      Live
      September 23 - 2:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Team Presentation 
      Live
      September 23 - 4:30 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      September 24 - 2:20 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      September 24 - 3:20 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Open Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      September 24 - 4:20 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • B Final 
      Live
      September 25 - 10:50 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 
      Live
      September 25 - 1:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 2 (MX2 & Open) 
      Live
      September 25 - 2:30 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
      September 25 - 4:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) [Reair]
      September 26 - 3:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Race 2 (MX2 & Open) [Reair]
      September 26 - 4:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Race 3 (Open & MXGP) [Reair]
      September 26 - 5:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXoN TV Schedule

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Full Weekend Schedule

