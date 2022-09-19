As we count down the final days to the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which takes place this weekend at RedBud in Michigan, we are looking back at some of our favorite Team USA Moments. Today, it’s the legendary “B Team.”

In 1992, despite Team USA being undefeated for the last 11 years, the Motocross of Nations was not the top priority for those racing in America. The event, which was to be held way down in Manjimup, Australia, came at a bad time for riders on the AMA circuit. The event was scheduled for September 5-6, which was one week after the Broome-Tioga 125/500 National. That wasn’t the problem. It was the fact that after the MXON there would still be two 125/500 Nationals left on the AMA schedule, set for September 27 (Steel City) and October 4 (Budds Creek). The 500 class was dying out—it was only a four-round series in ’92—but it still paid handsome bonuses for the top guys. Team Kawasaki’s Mike Kiedrowski held a six-point lead over Team Honda’s Jeff Stanton, who had already won the ’92 AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross titles. And Stanton was eager to match what his teammate and nemesis, Frenchman Jean-Michel Bayle, had accomplished the year before, in getting three titles in one season. Stanton had broken into the sport as a big-bike specialist, but the 500 title remained elusive, and he wanted it. As a result, neither Stanton nor Kiedrowski wanted to sign-up for Team USA.

This led to a domino effect on most of the top guys, as Yamaha’s Damon Bradshaw, who had infamously lost the SX title to Stanton with his last-round meltdown at the Los Angeles Coliseum, also decided to pass on the event. And so did Kiedrowski’s older Kawasaki teammate Jeff Ward, who was in the last stages of his career. That mean that four seasoned Team USA winners were all passing on the event.

It got worse when team manager Roger De Coster reached across the ocean to see if ’92 FIM 250cc World Champion Donny Schmit would like to race for Team USA. Schmit was still upset at having been passed over the previous two seasons, so he too said no to the mission.

Finally, after 11 years of winning as Team USA manager, Roger De Coster also passed on the ’92 MXON, as he was soon to leave American Honda and knew that competing without any of the guys listed above was almost certainly going to be a fruitless task.

