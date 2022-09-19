It was not easy to pick Team USA in 2009. America’s 450 motocross ranks were in a state of transition, as undefeated 2008 AMA Motocross Champion James Stewart took a supercross-only contract for the year and did not compete outdoors. Three-time AMA Lites Motocross Champion Ryan Villopoto tore his ACL and was out for the year, and RV’s old rival Mike Alessi stepped up to try to take control of the 450 MX points race, only to break his knee cap not once, but twice. The second injury actually happened at the hands of another Alessi rival, Josh Grant, who bumped into Mike at the Thunder Valley National. Grant, riding for the Joe Gibbs Racing Yamaha team, was having a banner year until his bike locked up at the X Games and he broke his foot badly.

Meanwhile, Chad Reed rode fast, smart, and steady on his Rockstar Energy Suzuki to capture the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championship. Reed, however, is Australian, and with Americans like Stewart, Villopoto, Alessi, and Grant on the sidelines (and 2007 and 2008 Team USA member Tim Ferry also out with what would be a career-ending foot injury), there weren’t many options left.

So, Roger De Coster tabbed his own rider, Ryan Dungey to race the MX1 class on a Suzuki 450. Dungey was a 250 rider, though, en route to outdueling Frenchman Christophe Pourcel for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship. Dungey’s first motocross race on a 450 would come at the des Nations. Flanking him would be Honda’s Ivan Tedesco, a Team USA member in 2005 and 2006, who had logged a solid comeback season for third in the 450 Nationals.

Since Dungey was out of the 250 spot, the position went to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jake Weimer, who won three 250 nationals and finished fourth overall in 2009.