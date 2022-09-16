Roczen is, however, still going to race a Honda in the upcoming World Supercross rounds, just not a factory Honda, nor with the Honda factory parts that he wanted, like the motors and ECUs that he mentioned to Stewart (who has quickly become an excellent host).

This morning, Honda responded. American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential Brandon Wilson made the following statement:

“We genuinely enjoy working with Ken and have loved having him on our team for the past six years. We have a ton of respect for the speed and talent he regularly demonstrates on the track, and even more so for the heart and dedication he has shown in returning from severe setbacks. In light of recent comments, we felt the need to clarify a couple of points. We were looking forward to continuing with Ken in 2023, and we recently made him an offer of a contract extension. That offer has never been rescinded, but it was declined by Ken and his team. It’s true that the offer included a stipulation that Ken not compete in a series that has positioned itself as a direct competitor to our supercross and motocross racing partners. We feel it’s important to support our racing partners and to treat all of our riders the same. That said, our esteem and appreciation for Ken are as strong as ever, and they won’t be altered by the fact that our priorities don’t happen to align on this issue.”

It has long been known that American Honda focuses on domestic racing series': Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. Their budget comes from the U.S. market, and that is their focus. Same goes for all of the other OEMs racing here. They will, however, fully support the MXoN when one of their riders are chosen—American Honda have three racing next week, with Sexton on Team USA and the Lawrence brothers for Australia. But it was like twisting arms for Feld to get them to even go support a single international round in Toronto, Canada.

Roczen is not the only one who got offered money from World Supercross, as all three of his Honda teammates were pitched offers too. The Lawrence brothers racing in the Australian round would have commanded quite a pay day, but they didn’t take the deal, nor did Sexton. However, the Lawrence brothers are racing the Paris SX. What’s the difference? Paris remains a one-off, fun event, and the other is a newly-minted FIM-sanctioned “world championship” that American Honda does not want to commit to. And neither does Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing, which is only allowing Tomac to do one World Supercross round, but they are okay with Tomac also doing the Paris SX.

Pretty much every U.S.-based OEM has long been fine with one-off overseas races that are fun and where the results don’t really matter as much, because they are not for a major championship, and having an FIM-sanction on a championship series makes it just that, whether it’s two races or ten rounds, or whatever the plan is for next year. As one team manager told me a few years ago, “We can go easy and not put as much effort or resources into a race like Bercy (the old Paris venue) because it’s not that important, but as soon as it becomes a championship series (like the old FIM World Supercross rounds that were running in December in Canada) that changes everything, and suddenly we have to go all-in, send three more techs, our factory parts, suspension… We already have enough races here at home to worry about.”

All of this must be part of the reason why Roczen did not take any recent off-season offers before this one—he says he hasn’t raced abroad since 2013 or so. He’s also been injured or dealing with his lingering fatigue issues for years, trying to get right for what American Honda hired him to do, which is win an AMA 450 championship. That also had to affect Honda’s position in this whole matter.

So where will this all end up? Roczen says he’s sticking to his commitment to World Supercross, and Honda obviously is going to help him there, but they say they did not pull their offer, but rather that Ken and his team declined it. Said Honda in their press release: “That offer has never been rescinded, but it was declined by Ken and his team.” However, neither the rider nor the team slammed the door completely shut, and there is the silver lining in Honda’s PR—it’s conclusion: “Our esteem and appreciation for Ken are as strong as ever, and they won’t be altered by the fact that our priorities don’t happen to align on this issue.”

In other words, this partnership may not be as close to being over as it seems. If Roczen’s doing World Supercross, he’s going to have to do it on his own. Beyond that? American Honda is focused and budgeted for SX championships in America, and that’s something a healthy Ken Roczen could still compete for. Stay tuned.

Our man Kellen Brauer offered his own take on this whole saga here: