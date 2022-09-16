Honda Releases Statement on Its Offer to Ken Roczen

The following press release is from Honda HRC:

Honda Statement on its Offer to Ken Roczen

TORRANCE, Calif. — Following Ken Roczen’s comments yesterday regarding his contract negotiations, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential Brandon Wilson made the following statement:

“We genuinely enjoy working with Ken and have loved having him on our team for the past six years. We have a ton of respect for the speed and talent he regularly demonstrates on the track, and even more so for the heart and dedication he has shown in returning from severe setbacks. In light of recent comments, we felt the need to clarify a couple of points. We were looking forward to continuing with Ken in 2023, and we recently made him an offer of a contract extension. That offer has never been rescinded, but it was declined by Ken and his team. It’s true that the offer included a stipulation that Ken not compete in a series that has positioned itself as a direct competitor to our supercross and motocross racing partners. We feel it’s important to support our racing partners and to treat all of our riders the same. That said, our esteem and appreciation for Ken are as strong as ever, and they won’t be altered by the fact that our priorities don’t happen to align on this issue.”