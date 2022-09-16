Following the 2021 season, Feld Motorsports did not renew its sanctioning agreement with the FIM in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For 2022, the Monster Energy Supercross Championship would go back to exclusive sanctioning through the AMA, and the FIM announced it would look for new partners to keep an FIM World Supercross Championship going. The new partners came in the form of a group called SX Global, which included AUS-X Open principals Adam Bailey and Ryan Sanderson, as well as Tony Cochran, a key figure in the growth of Australia's V8 Supercar auto racing series. Plus, they announced the capital investment of an Abu Dhabi–based company. The group is calling the 2022 events a "pilot season," and it appears it will consist of just two races, one in Wales and one in Australia. Jason Weigandt chatted with Adam Bailey on Thursday morning to hear about the challenges and process of getting the first season going, and what the group hopes to accomplish in the future.

Note: Ken Roczen will be participating in the two FIM World Supercross Championship races, but his announcement that he is now a free agent and will not be back with Honda HRC in the U.S. in 2023 came after this interview with Bailey took place.