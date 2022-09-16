Caden Braswell Inks Deal with Phoenix Racing Honda

After winning the 250 Pro Sport Class with 3-2-1 moto finishes and claiming second overall in the Open Pro Sport Class with 7-1-2 finishes, Florida native Caden Braswell received the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Braswell became the first GasGas rider to win the award and the fourth rider under the KTM Group umbrella (KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas) to receive the award since 2018, following Derek Drake (KTM), Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna), Stilez Robertson (Husqvarna) as Yamaha’s Levi Kitchen won the award in 2021.

Now, Phoenix Racing Honda has announced the signing of Braswell for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Braswell’s professional debut has yet to be announced, but this contract is expected to transition him from amateurs to the pro ranks.