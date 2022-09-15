Kris Keefer talks to Canvas MX owner Michael Leib about the company's transition into a new US manufacturing facility and how anyone can get custom created gear for themselves. Canvas invited the media out to test out the gear with each media outlet receiving their own custom branded gear to wear. Hear how Canvas MX came about and what the gear feels like after Keefer rode in the latest iteration of the gear.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer