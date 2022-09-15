It was a unique year of racing for California-native Joshua Varize who made the switch to AEO Powersports KTM in the middle of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With some solid results coming off of a shoulder injury, Varize was continuing to build towards the top 10. Things didn’t end positively at the finale at Fox Raceway two weeks ago, but he still was able to hold his head high about it all.

He also has something rather interesting to look forward to as he will be the MX2 rider for team Guam at the upcoming Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud. We caught up with him after the Fox Raceway 2 National to talk about his day, his season, and how the heck he ended up on team Guam.

Racer X: Alright, Joshua Varize, last national of the year, 18th overall. Obviously, not the way you want it to end. But, hot day, how did it feel for you out there?

Joshua Varize: Yeah, it was good. Practice was shaping to be… I was like, “Oh this is going to be a good day!” First moto came around and I think it was like the second lap and I fell over, kind of high-sided. Like rear end over the berm and kind of like a slow high side. It took me a while to get up, but I got up. I don’t know what place I was in, but I charged back up to 17th. I made quite a few passes; I know that. And then second moto, I got a bad start. If you don’t get a good start here, you’re pretty much screwed. There’s really only one line for the first like half of the track. But yeah, a bad start and was just trying to stay on two wheels and try to be smooth. The track was brutal. The heat made it 10 times worse. And even though it was a 25-minute moto, it still felt like 35. With like three laps to go, I ended up getting a little bit off balance in a rut and fell over. I was already drained before that, so it was literally taking every ounce of energy out of me to get through the moto. I had my best qualifying time of the year, and I was really stoked about that. Like I said, I thought it was shaping up to be a good day and it kind of started to go a little bit downhill from there.

You’re obviously familiar with this track and we know how much it changes on race day versus a practice day, but how gnarly did it actually get out there? Were you kind of surprised to see how rough and choppy it got?

Yeah, normally on a practice day, you know there’s not a lot of guys, so bumps don’t develop like they do on race day. But it’s weird, they have like a different type of prep that they do on race day just compared to practice days. It’s just so much deeper and it makes the track a lot more challenging especially with the bumps forming bigger. The environment is still local, but the track is just a way different track than a normal practice day.