Pipes Motorsports Group Announces FIM WSX 4-Rider Roster

Pipes Motorsports Group, ran by U.S. Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes, was one of the first four teams announced back in May as a part of the exclusive 10 teams selected to compete in the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship. Today, the team announced its four-rider roster: Brandon Hartranft and Anthony Rodriguez in the SX1 (450cc) division and Dilan Schwartz and Marshal Weltin in the SX2 (250cc) division. For a few years, Rodriguez was a solid top-ten finisher in the 250SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, racing for Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS, Traders Racing Kawasaki, Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha, and more, but has not raced an AMA event since April 2019.

The full press release from SX Global is below:

Brazilian Supercross Champion Anthony Rodriguez and Supercross and Motocross Rider Brandon Hartranft Compete In WSX (450cc) Class

Dynamic Professional Supercross and Motocross Rider Marshal Weltin and Young Up-And-Comer Dilan Schwartz to Compete in SX2 (250cc) Class

MADERA, Calif. – Pipes Motorsports Group, led by former supercross and motocross rider Dustin Pipes, today announced its complete rider lineup for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The lineup features Brazilian Supercross Champion, Anthony Rodriquez and professional supercross and motocross rider, Brandon Hartranft racing in the WSX (450cc) class. Competing in the SX2 (250cc) Class is professional supercross and motocross rider Marshal Weltin and young, hungry rider, Dilan Schwartz who both set their sights on winning a World Championship for Pipes Motorsports Group.

Hailing from Venezuela, Anthony Rodriguez has been on the professional racing scene for a decade, with a Brazilian Supercross Championship to his name. Having competed around the world in some of the biggest racing series in the sport, his experience will play a key role in Pipes Motorsports Group’s attempt to capture a World Championship in the WSX class.

Partnering with Rodriguez in the WSX Class is well-respected and experienced 450cc rider, Brandon Hartranft. Riding out of Brick, New Jersey, Hartranft has several podium finishes in the 450cc class, finishing in the top 8 of the American Supercross series in 2022. The combination of Rodriguez and Hartranft provides Pipes Motorsports Group a solid combination of 450cc riders competing for the title of FIM-sanctioned World Champion.