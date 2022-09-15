Pipes Motorsports Group Announces FIM WSX 4-Rider Roster
Pipes Motorsports Group, ran by U.S. Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes, was one of the first four teams announced back in May as a part of the exclusive 10 teams selected to compete in the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship. Today, the team announced its four-rider roster: Brandon Hartranft and Anthony Rodriguez in the SX1 (450cc) division and Dilan Schwartz and Marshal Weltin in the SX2 (250cc) division. For a few years, Rodriguez was a solid top-ten finisher in the 250SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, racing for Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS, Traders Racing Kawasaki, Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha, and more, but has not raced an AMA event since April 2019.
MADERA, Calif. – Pipes Motorsports Group, led by former supercross and motocross rider Dustin Pipes, today announced its complete rider lineup for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The lineup features Brazilian Supercross Champion, Anthony Rodriquez and professional supercross and motocross rider, Brandon Hartranft racing in the WSX (450cc) class. Competing in the SX2 (250cc) Class is professional supercross and motocross rider Marshal Weltin and young, hungry rider, Dilan Schwartz who both set their sights on winning a World Championship for Pipes Motorsports Group.
Hailing from Venezuela, Anthony Rodriguez has been on the professional racing scene for a decade, with a Brazilian Supercross Championship to his name. Having competed around the world in some of the biggest racing series in the sport, his experience will play a key role in Pipes Motorsports Group’s attempt to capture a World Championship in the WSX class.
Partnering with Rodriguez in the WSX Class is well-respected and experienced 450cc rider, Brandon Hartranft. Riding out of Brick, New Jersey, Hartranft has several podium finishes in the 450cc class, finishing in the top 8 of the American Supercross series in 2022. The combination of Rodriguez and Hartranft provides Pipes Motorsports Group a solid combination of 450cc riders competing for the title of FIM-sanctioned World Champion.
“With our team officially set for the FIM World Supercross Championship’s pilot season, we’re excited to see how we stack up against the other teams and some of the best riders in the world. We believe we have a great chance to win a World Championship,” said Pipes. “The WSX has done an amazing job putting this pilot season together and allowing the teams and riders to showcase their skills and talent on a global stage. The first Grand Prix is right around the corner and we’re ready to compete and podium in both the 250cc and 450cc classes with our talented riders.”
Pipes Motorsports Group’s SX2 Class is led by Michigan-native, Marshal Weltin who has had a strong showing in the American Motocross series competing in six of eight main event races. Although Weltin is racing in the SX2 class for Pipes, his experience and knowledge gathered from running in both the 250cc and 450cc class in the states will be a valuable asset to the team in this pilot season.
The team’s final rider is up-and-comer Dilan Schwartz who turned professional in 2020. Young and fearless, California-native Schwartz has already showcased talent in the 250cc Class with five top 10 finishes in American Supercross and Motocross Series’. His youthful exuberance combined with Weltin, Hartranft and Rodriguez provide Pipes Motorsports Group a formidable quartet of riders competing for a FIM World Supercross Championship.
The FIM World Supercross Championship will host the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday October 8th. Tickets to the first round of the 2022 pilot season are now on sale, and can be found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.
